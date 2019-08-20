The eventual goal is to get to state, but that is a little way down the road for the Mason City volleyball team.
A year ago, Curt Klaahsen was beginning his first season as the head coach of the Mohawks. The team was coming off of a 2-26 season and was in need of a new voice.
The team still struggled at times, but showed improvement as it finished with a 7-22 overall record.
This season, Klaahsen’s main goal is to keep building on that win total and for the team to play quicker than they did last year.
“The quality and the speed has moved up and people can just watch and see it,” Klaahsen said. “It’s really quality volleyball going on. We really raised our level last year. This year, the expectations are higher. Every year, you try to build up the expectations and get better and better.”
For Klaahsen, this is the beginning of a long stretch of head coaching duties. He also serves as the Mason City girls basketball coach. If all goes well, he’ll be coaching continuously until early March. For the energetic Klaahsen, that long stretch of leadership doesn’t seem to faze him at all.
“Hopefully they don’t get tired of me, being around me for six months out of the year,” Klaahsen said, laughing. “When you work with good people, the time goes fast, and when you are seeing improvement and growth, seeing success, at the time you don’t even think about it most of the time.”
Going into the second year of the Klaahsen regime, the team is excited about the possibilities. The Mohawks lost 10 seniors to graduation, which means there are plenty of open spots on the varsity roster. Luckily, many of the older players are quite familiar with each other, having played club volleyball before hooking on at Mason City.
For the players that were there in the dark days, where the team couldn’t seem to win a match, Klaahsen has been a breath of fresh air, and seems to know the buttons to push to make his team better.
“He’s really good at working on individual stuff,” senior Cassie Sievers said “We have different stations, like setting, and hitting, and passing. We work more individually on certain skills, and I think that has helped a lot. He is more patient with the players, and he has a good one-on-one relationship with each one of us.”
With year one out of the way, Klaahsen is excited to get beyond the introductory phase, and begin to put his mark on the program.
“The second year of programs are always a little bit easier, and a little bit better,” Klaahsen said. “You can dig deeper, go more into things because you don’t have to reteach so many things, … We can kick things up another notch for what we are doing.”
Though last year ended with just seven wins for the Mohawks, Klaahsen and the returning players still see it as a big step forward, though they know that the loss of so many experienced players is going to make the season a challenge.
“Towards the end of the season, we realized how much talent and skill we had, and it made us fight even harder,” senior Grace Tobin said. “It’s going to be really different. We’re definitely losing a lot of height, which is definitely a disappointment. But there have been a lot of girls that have stepped up and played a huge role.”
The biggest loss in the height department was 6 foot 1 inch senior Kaitlyn Roberts. But even without her, Klaahsen has a plan to make up for it. It all has to do with speed.
“Kaitlyn Roberts last year was the second six-footer I’ve had in 31 years, so you have to adjust,” Klaahsen said. “Part of the playing faster is, you can get by with less height.”
“There are some things that will be tough for us to defend from a blocking standpoint. We’ve got good athletes, and I think we’ll be faster this year. Maybe a little more athletic.”
More than anything, Klaahsen wants to bring the program back to respectability. The team plays in the one of the toughest conferences in the state, and it has been awhile since the Mohawks have put up a winning record.
“I looked last year,” Klaahsen said. “I was into the early 80’s, and I still had not found a winning record. That has got to get fixed sometime. Hopefully its this year. If it’s not this year, it’ll be next year. That’s part of the goal too, is what kind of achievement that would be to be able to do that.”
Realistically, 2019 is going to be another year of growth for the Mohawks program. With plenty of new faces, they are excited to get started.
“It’s about having a great experience, and giving the kids a great experience,” Klaahsen said. “They got a great experience last year. The seniors were really sad to leave, and they were so excited at how things went. Even though we didn’t win a ton of matches, we made improvement, they had fun, and they learned. That’s the whole goal, and the point for this year as well.”
