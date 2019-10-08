The Mason City volleyball team really wanted to make a statement on Senior Night.
The Mohawks have played some solid, competitive volleyball this season, but coach Curt Klaahsen knows that his team is far better than their record may indicate after a recent skid that has seen the Mohawks drop 12 of their last 14 matches.
On Tuesday, Mason City played like it had something to prove and took another Class 5A opponent, Marshalltown, to the brink before falling 3-2.
Set scores were 25-22, 20-25, 27-25, 20-25 and 15-6 for the Bobcats.
“We’ve got such a great group,” Klaahsen said. “Senior Night is always an emotional night.”
The Mohawks had their chances to put the Bobcats away as two close sets got away.
The third set was the real difference as Mason City had three set points late, but Marshalltown fought all of them off and then closed the set out with back-to-back ace serves.
You have free articles remaining.
A strong start to the fourth set gave the Mohawks some hope, but the Bobcats were much more aggressive at the opening of the final set and were able to close out the match.
Grace Tobin, one of the Mohawk seniors honored on the evening, had a huge match as she came up with 26 kills and six ace serves.
Senior setter Cassie Sievers had 37 assists and was 19-for-19 serving with five aces.
Sievers entered the match with 189 of 199 successful serves for a .950 percentage.
Emma Hollander provided some offensive support with 14 kills.
“We still can learn and grow and get better,” Klaahsen said. “This isn’t the end of the season.”
The Mohawks (8-17) look to finish the regular season on a high note as the Mohawks host their own tournament on Saturday before traveling to Fort Dodge on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.