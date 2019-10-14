{{featured_button_text}}
VBall Mason City Tournament 2

Mason City junior Emma Hollander hits the ball over the net against Central Springs on Saturday during tournament play at Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

The Mason City volleyball team had a tough time at its home tournament on Saturday, as the Mohawks went 1-4 against some top area squads.

The day began with Mason City taking on Humboldt. The Mohawks lost that match in two sets by scores of 21-16, and 21-11. 

In the second match, the Mohawks won the first set against Central Springs, 21-16, and then lost the next two sets 21-17, and 15-8. 

Waverly-Shell Rock beat the Mohawks in two sets by decisive set scores of 21-15, and 21-8. 

In match number four on the day, the Mohawks swept Clear Lake, 21-15 and 21-18. In the final match of the day, the Mohawks fell to 31-6 Osage in straight sets, 21-16, and 21-1. 

Grace Tobin led the way on offense for the Mohawks, with 32 kills on the day, while setter Cassie Sievers finished with 55 assists.

With one victory and four losses for the day, the Mohawks are now 9-21 for the season. They will play again on Tuesday, at Fort Dodge. 

"This was another tough tournament with excellent competition," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We were up and down all day, with some outstanding moments, and moments where we struggled.  With tournaments less than 2 weeks away, we need to continue to build consistency with our play."

 

