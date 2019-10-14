The Mason City volleyball team had a tough time at its home tournament on Saturday, as the Mohawks went 1-4 against some top area squads.
The day began with Mason City taking on Humboldt. The Mohawks lost that match in two sets by scores of 21-16, and 21-11.
In the second match, the Mohawks won the first set against Central Springs, 21-16, and then lost the next two sets 21-17, and 15-8.
Waverly-Shell Rock beat the Mohawks in two sets by decisive set scores of 21-15, and 21-8.
In match number four on the day, the Mohawks swept Clear Lake, 21-15 and 21-18. In the final match of the day, the Mohawks fell to 31-6 Osage in straight sets, 21-16, and 21-1.
Grace Tobin led the way on offense for the Mohawks, with 32 kills on the day, while setter Cassie Sievers finished with 55 assists.
With one victory and four losses for the day, the Mohawks are now 9-21 for the season. They will play again on Tuesday, at Fort Dodge.
"This was another tough tournament with excellent competition," head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We were up and down all day, with some outstanding moments, and moments where we struggled. With tournaments less than 2 weeks away, we need to continue to build consistency with our play."
VBall Mason City Tournament 1
Mason City's Jada Williams, left, and Grace Tobin make a block at the net against Central Springs Saturday during tournament play at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 2
Mason City junior Emma Hollander hits the ball over the net against Central Springs on Saturday during tournament play at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 3
Central Springs senior Kayley Kelley sets the ball against Clear Lake Saturday during tournament play at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 4
Central Springs celebrates a point scored against Clear Lake Saturday during tournament play at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 5
Clear Lake senior Sara Faber bumps the ball against Central Springs Saturday during tournament play at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 6
Clear Lake's Allexa Whitehouse, left, and Kaitlyn VanderPloeg make a block at the net against Central Springs Saturday during tournament play at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 7
Osage senior Paige Kisley prepares to hit the ball over the net against Waverly-Shell Rock Saturday during tournament play at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 8
Osage celebrates a point scored against Waverly-Shell Rock Saturday during tournament play at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 9
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 10
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 11
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 12
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 13
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 14
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 15
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 16
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 17
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 18
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 19
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 20
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 21
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 22
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 23
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 24
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 25
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 26
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 27
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
VBall Mason City Tournament 28
Volleyball tournament Saturday at Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
