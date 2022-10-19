Mason City volleyball drops five-set heartbreaker in regional opener

There has been substantial progress on the court for Mason City's volleyball program.

For the first time in a decade, it registered back-to-back double digit winning seasons. The 15 wins this fall marked the highest since the 2010 season, also with 15 wins.

What has eluded the Riverhawks over the last handful of years is a postseason victory. And for the third time in the last four seasons, it remains elusive in heartbreaking fashion.

Decorah clipped Mason City in the decisive fifth set to earn a thrilling 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 12-25, 15-12 Class 4A Region 6 victory in the quarterfinal round of the bracket.

The Vikings will now face their Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City in the semifinals on Thursday. First serve is slated for a 7 p.m.

"This was a great match with outstanding effort and play from both teams," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We had our chances to put away all 3 sets we lost but just couldn’t finish the sets."

The Riverhawks (15-21) opened the match with a victory in the opening set. Decorah countered with tight knit victories over the next two. Mason City had the most lopsided win in set four.

Which set up the winner take all fifth.

The Vikings had just enough of a push to celebrate on their home court. Meanwhile, the Riverhawks were one-and-done for the fourth consecutive year.

In 2019 and last season, they lost in five sets to Charles City. Again, they couldn't get over the hump.

Ellie Kotta had nine kills and led the serving effort with six aces. Ella Turk was a perfect 18-for-18 from the line and Brandi Tilkes was 16-of-16. Turk distributed 41 aces while Megan Tobin led the offense with 13 kills and Kylie Trappe paced the back row with 13 digs.

Mason City graduates eight impactful seniors, including six that started at least 20 matches and seven of them played in at least 30. Its core next year will be built around Tobin, Gwen Fiser and Isabelle Harty.

"Incredibly proud of our team and thankful for an amazing group of seniors who epitomize what being part of athletics is all about," Klaahsen said.

Lake Mills, Osage pace TIC all-conference teams

The two conference champions in the Top of Iowa Conference each garnered the most first team selections and the division's Player of the Year on Tuesday afternoon.

After being a second team member in the TIC East last fall, Green Devils senior Claudia Aschenbrenner claimed the POY honors in her final year and joined teammate Jaden Francis and sophomore Jenna Scharper on the first team this fall.

Francis was also a second team honoree last season and this is Scharper's first career postseason honor. Aschenbrenner transitioned to the outside and has flourished with nearly 300 kills and a .266 hitting efficiency.

Francis, an Upper Iowa recruit, went over 1,000 career digs this season and also set a new school record for most digs in a career while Scharper has the second most kills on Osage with 168 and currently leads in solo blocks with 14.

Central Springs' Zari McDonough was the only repeat first teamer from 2021 as the setter eclipsed 1,000 career assists and is averaging roughly nine assists per set.

McDonough's top hitter in Kaci Crum also nabbed her first career first team honor. The four-sport athlete leads the Panthers with 251 kills, 48 blocks (30 of them solo) and 34 service aces.

St. Ansgar, led by the East Coach of the Year in Tyler Johnson, had three first team all-conference players in hitters Madison Hillman and Addison Tabbert plus setter Aspen Falk.

Hillman, committed to Upper Iowa to play basketball, leads the Saints with 201 kills currently and Tabbert is close behind at 166. They are also the most efficient hitters on the roster. Falk, in her first year as the lone setter, is at 557 assists.

Over the on the West side, Lake Mills' Ellie Hanna not only is a repeat first team all-conference hitter, but snared her first career POY honor after smacking 234 kills on .321 efficiency and being a force with 54 total blocks.

Coach Jim Boehmer, named as the TIC West COY, had two others garner back-to-back first team nods. Outside hitter Ella Stene and libero Taylor Vanek were catalysts in the Bulldogs conference title.

Stene sits at 181 kills while Vanek has anchored the back row with 228 digs and a team-high 48 aces. Lake Mills' first year setter Karli Helgeson also was on the top team as she eclipsed 600 assists on the season recently.

Forest City had three on the first team in Jaden Jerome, Jalyn Hovenga and Emma Anderson.

Jerome and Hovenga were second team picks last fall and they have done everything for the Indians, leading them in assists, kills, aces and top-three in digs and serving percentage. Anderson, their libero, has nearly 350 digs on the season.

Complete teams will be available online at globegazette.com.

East first team

Kaci Crum, Central Springs, so.

Zari McDonough, Central Springs, so.

Paige Ripley, Nashua-Plainfield, sr.

Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage, sr.

Jaden Francis, Osage, sr.

Jenna Scharper, Osage, so.

Aspen Falk, St. Ansgar, jr.

Madison Hillman, St. Ansgar, sr.

Addison Tabbert, St. Ansgar, sr.

East second team

Abby Pate, Central Springs, sr.

Carly Ryan, Central Springs, sr.

Bailey Fisher, Nashua-Plainfield, sr.

Emily Opstvedt, Newman Catholic, sr.

Jordan Osterbuhr, North Butler, sr.

Samantha Brandau, Osage, sr.

Jacey Johnston, Osage, fr.

McKinnley Hoffman, Rockford, sr.

Kinsey Anderson, St. Ansgar, jr.

East honorable mention

Paige Prazak, Central Springs, so.

Paige Franzen, Nashua-Plainfield, so.

Tressa Sehi, Newman Catholic, jr.

Olivia Dralle, North Butler, so.

Madalynn Hanson, Northwood-Kensett, jr.

Sydney Muller, Osage, sr.

Camden Kuhlemeier, Rockford, sr.

Natalie Bork, St. Ansgar, jr.

Emma Martinek, West Fork, sr.

East Player of the Year: Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage

East Coach of the Year: Tyler Johnson, St. Ansgar

West first team

Allison Barrus, Belmond-Klemme, sr.

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan, sr.

Emma Anderson, Forest City, jr.

Jalyn Hovenga, Forest Cuty, jr.

Jaden Jerome, Forest City, jr.

Ellie Hanna, Lake Mills, sr.

Karli Helgeson, Lake Mills, sr.

Ella Stene, Lake Mills, sr.

Taylor Vanek, Lake Mills, jr.

West second team

London Young, Belmond-Klemme, sr.

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan, sr.

Maggie Vaske, Bishop Garrigan, sr.

Bethany Warren, Forest City, so.

Dottie Byars, Lake Mills, jr.

Finley Rogstad, Lake Mills, sr.

Ashlyn Bechler, North Iowa, so.

Libby Stevens, North Union, jr.

Olivia Von Bank, North Union, sr.

Ella Ulrich, North Union, sr.

West honorable mention

Addy Lamb, Belmond-Klemme, so.

Ashlyn Hovey, Bishop Garrigan, sr.

Maddison Kaiser, Eagle Grove, jr.

Julia Anderson, Forest City, sr.

Becca Hejlik, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, sr.

Natalie Brandenburg, Lake Mills, sr.

Lily Beckman, North Iowa, so.

Emily Meyer, North Union, sr.

Maddie Bruggeman, West Hancock, sr.

West Player of the Year: Ellie Hanna, Lake Mills

West Coach of the Year: Jim Boehmer, Lake Mills