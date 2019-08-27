The Mason City volleyball season got off to a solid start on Tuesday night, as the Mohawks beat Des Moines East, by a 3-0 score.
In the first set, the Mohawks got off to a hot start, as they pushed ahead by a 16-4 score, en route to a 25-6 first set win. In the second set, the Mohawks won 25-10.
After the second set, the Scarlets retreated to the locker room, and came back out with a new energy. They took their first lead of the match, as they pushed ahead of the Mohawks, 5-3.
But Mason City tied the set up at 6-6, and then took control of the ballgame, winning the third set, 25-13, to close out the three-set sweep.
“I thought our kids did a really good job of hitting the right spots, and being aggressive,” head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We were really aggressive in the first set. It tailed off just a little bit the second and third set, but overall serving was a strength."
"We caught them off balance, and it’s something positive we can push forward through the rest of the season.”
Mason City improves to 1-0 with the win. The Mohawks next match is Thursday, against New Hampton.
