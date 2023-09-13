MASON CITY — After a 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 home loss to Fort Dodge on Tuesday, Mason City volleyball coach Curt Klaahsen said the word in the locker room was consistency.

His Riverhawks, now 3-10 on the season, played well in stretches in the loss.

It was the big runs Fort Dodge made in the beginning of the sets — 9-1, 6-1 and 7-2 — that proved too deep of holes to dig out of.

Consistency has been an issue all season for Mason City, Klaahsen said, and the valleys in most matches have proved to be too deep for any of the peaks.

"I think consistency of our play, our attitude and effort; everything needs to be raised to a higher level," he said. "I think that is where we are seeing runs from teams."

Miscues early on in sets plagued the Riverhawks, but they managed to cut the lead within two in each of the first two sets.

Serve-receive and passing were two of the main issues on Tuesday, but adjustments were made and the offense was efficient enough to make things interesting.

A lot of the mistakes are correctable, and Klaahsen thinks there is a good team there.

"We just have to make sure out play is continuing to rise to a high level, because if we do that, we have an opportunity to do some really special things," he said. "We have a lot of really good pieces to the puzzle, it just putting them all together at once."

Things would fall into place a stretches.

In the first set, Mason City went on a 10-3 run with a pair of Megan Tobin kills and a trio of ace serves from Kylie Bergman.

The Dodgers responded though, reeling off six straight of their own to come away with the set.

The same happened in the second set, this time the Riverhawks chipping away at a lead with a 10-4 spurt. They even fought off four set points to make matters more interesting.

"It's certain areas that pick up and others that drop down a bit," Klaahsen said. "Early in the match, we missed a bunch of serves and that slows down the momentum. So trying to elevate the game."

Klaahsen said a lot of it is execution.

Mason City finished the match with an even .000 hitting percentage — 16 kills and 16 errors.

The Riverhawks also finished with nine service errors in the match to the three ace serves.

"It's cleaning up the fundamental things and making sure that we are giving ourselves an opportunity to score," Klaahsen said. "Not giving the other team chances."

The biggest positive, according to Klaahsen, was how well his team responded to the big deficits.

Even in the third set, with the Dodgers pulling away to a 20-9 lead, the Riverhawks hung around.

The resilience is a quality that has stood out to Klaahsen this season when sets and matches have not turned out too positive.

"I think that our kids just have great effort and the energy level has been quite good for the most part," he said. "I think if we clean up, we gave ourselves some better chances."

The Riverhawks have another pair of conference home matches in the next week to Des Moines Roosevelt and Waterloo east. Sandwiched in there is a tournament in Janesville.

The opportunities are there for Mason City to show improvements and the season is just reaching the halfway point.

"We just need to keep learning, keep going and understanding what didn't work and how to fix it," Klaahsen said. "We need to keep our heads up. We are going to keep working and keep fighting. We have lots of home matches left, so we need to take advantage."