Clear Lake and Mason City are both coming off the schools' best seasons in over a decade but graduated big senior classes. Newman Catholic is also looking for improvements after losing its best player with a new head coach.

Heading into the first week of the 2023 season though, all three seem to be on the right track to have a successful year.

New look Riverhawks: All the eyes are on the new fieldhouse at Mason City High School, but the Riverhawks will have a new offense this season too.

After losing starting setter Ella Turk, the Riverhawks have spent the first few weeks of practice working with a 6-2 rotation. Kylie Bergman, Abigayle Stroberg and Addi Dannen have stepped up as the two main setters so far.

It's been a work in progress, but coach Curt Klaahsen says the team just needs to continue building continuity offensively.

"The early part of the season it just trying to figure out what works best for us," Klaahsen said. "Rotating two setters is the way to go and building that continuity with hitter is an important piece of the game. That is where we need to continue building progress."

Mason City does have its kill leader from 2022 back: Megan Tobin. As a junior last season, she had 214 kills along with 109 digs and 44 blocks. She was an All-Iowa Alliance player last season and will have a big role again.

"I think she has been better with other parts of her game, and we have tried to get her to play all-around," Klaahsen said. "She's a smart player that knows when to hit hard and when to tip. We obviously look for her for a lot of things offensively and she is helping to lead the team."

The Riverhawks finished last season with a 15-21 record. Although they were below .500, Klaahsen said they were pleased with the season with the most wins since 2010.

With 11 seniors again this season and some momentum, Klaahsen said they have worked to build a mindset that they can be competitive this season.

"It's been more about the process and learning and getting better," he said. "One of the big words has been mindset. We have the right people in place, we have the right system in place, it's really to compete hard and win every match now that we are out here."

Other key contributors for Mason City will be Isabelle Harty, Aubri Graven, Gwen Fiser and Machaela Trask.

Young 'exciting' group at Clear Lake: After losing eight seniors from last season's 15-win team, head coach Heather Johnson says there are some exciting things with her young group this fall.

The Lions return Xada Johnson, the North Central Conference kill leader from last season. The Minnesota-Duluth commit averaged 4.1 kills per set.

Outside of Xada, it will be a new core for Clear Lake this season. Only one other returner started more than five games.

"I anticipate us to start off slow because we do have a lot of young athletes," Heather said. "I like my kids to play risky, I want them to make aggressive errors. I hope these kids come out and surprise me, but I anticipate us building throughout the season."

On top of losing a big senior class, the injury bug has already started to bite the Lions. Ayla Johnson will miss the season with injury after showing flashes as a freshman in 2022.

There have been a few standouts so far though.

Sophomore Avery Hegtvedt has stepped into the libero role but has not played a set of varsity volleyball. Alivia Paine saw the court last season and will orchestrate the offense from the setter position. Freshman Ella Landau has also played well in practice.

"Still young players, so we are expecting some mistakes which is normal and fine for them," Heather said. "Sometimes with that youth also comes some passion and naiveness that can be helpful."

After a six-win improvement last season, Heather said they made need to pump the brakes a little bit on her goal of improving by a win each season.

But even with the youthfulness, she hopes this group can replicate some of the success last year's team can have to continue to build the program.

"We just lost so many seniors, I hope to maintain some of that stuff," she said. "We went ahead of that goal last season. If we can maintain a .500 season and improve, I will be really happy with that."

Knights looking for improvement: Newman Catholic hit a late season skid last year, losing 10 of its final 11 matches. The Knights have a new coach this season though, Mary Hodak, and lost just one senior in NIACC's Emily Opsevdt. Opstevdt led the team in kills, assists and ace serves.

Key returners for the Knights include hitters Tressa Sehi and Sami Kruckenberg, setter Hadley Shatek and libero Avery Kelly.

Newman had a solid defense last season, averaging 1.7 blocks and 8.2 digs per set. Audrey Jaspersen offers a big presence at the net — team-best 43 blocks in 2022 — and Kelly had 113 digs in 67 sets played.

The Knights open the season Thursday against Osage.