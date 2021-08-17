Mason City aims for better results in 2021 with positive changes

Curt Klaahsen looked at what Mason City's volleyball team had been producing over the last three seasons.
Three straight seasons of at least 20 losses and only the 2019 season did it have double digit wins.
"We want to go out and expect to win every night," said Klaashen, the Mohawks head coach. "I don't think, as a coach, we got the most out of last season. I feel like we've changed quite a few things and I think, in my mind, we should be in a better place.
"We've evaluated, we've retooled and listen to people who are a lot smarter than me."
Through a week of practice and a couple of scrimmages, those changes have been received as positive ones.
Mason City will look to rebound from a 4-21 campaign last fall that only got harder as the season closed due to COVID-19 contact tracing that forced 10 varsity players to miss the regional opener.
In essence, the Mohawks trotted out their sophomore team against Decorah and were swept.
"For us, it is trying to find the right pieces and the best location," Klaahsen said. "We got some real possibilities of people who can step in for us."
The schedule, once again, will be rugged.
Defending Class 5A state champion Ankeny, consistent state qualifier and past state champion Ankeny Centennial, plus the new school on the block, Waukee Northwest, are in the same division.
Add in other CIML games and a rotation of weekend tournaments that feature teams regularly above .500, it makes for a daunting task.
Yet there has been more energy from this collection of talent.
"It is completely different than past teams," setter Breanna Lowe said. "There's a lot of motivated girls that want to work hard and want to improve."
Lowe will run the 5-1 offense once again after distributing 250 assists last season, fifth best in the CIML-Iowa. She'll have Jada Williams (89 kills) and Chloe Callanan in the middle.
The graduation of the Mohawks' two outside hitters – Emma Hollander and Tiegan Barkema – will require some new faces to step up to fill out the attack.
"We have a couple seniors coming up and a couple others that will, I hope, provide a lot of firepower," Lowe said. "It is just getting used to it and it is going well so far."
Their libero, Kylie Trappe, is back to anchor the passing. Klaahsen said sophomore Gwen Fiser will also be used in that role on occasions.
Williams, Callanan and Aubree Hansen combined for 70 blocks last season.
"When we get into our roots, we start hyping each other up," Trappe said. "I believe we'll be an improved team. We worked really well together."
Despite having the lowest number of aces (78) in the conference, the Mohawks served at a 90.4 clip, which was third highest. That is a product of serving smart and not for power.
"I think a lot of it was just to get the serve over," Lowe said.
With construction happening outside the high school, and at the discretion of the fire marshals, all of Mason City's home games will take place at North Iowa Area Community College.
It is because of only one exit to and from the gym.
After getting swept in 17 matches, including the last eight in a row, it has been a talking point to prolong matches into the fourth or fifth set.
Players and coaches are confident that a repeat 2020 season will not happen again.
"Getting beat in sweeps a lot motivates us for this year and for us to work harder," Lowe said. "This season, we all just want to come out and show what we're capable of."
