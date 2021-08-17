Mason City aims for better results in 2021 with positive changes

Curt Klaahsen looked at what Mason City's volleyball team had been producing over the last three seasons.

Three straight seasons of at least 20 losses and only the 2019 season did it have double digit wins.

"We want to go out and expect to win every night," said Klaashen, the Mohawks head coach. "I don't think, as a coach, we got the most out of last season. I feel like we've changed quite a few things and I think, in my mind, we should be in a better place.

"We've evaluated, we've retooled and listen to people who are a lot smarter than me."

Through a week of practice and a couple of scrimmages, those changes have been received as positive ones.

Mason City will look to rebound from a 4-21 campaign last fall that only got harder as the season closed due to COVID-19 contact tracing that forced 10 varsity players to miss the regional opener.

In essence, the Mohawks trotted out their sophomore team against Decorah and were swept.

"For us, it is trying to find the right pieces and the best location," Klaahsen said. "We got some real possibilities of people who can step in for us."

The schedule, once again, will be rugged.