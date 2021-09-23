Lions go the extra mile against Algona for second time in five days, pull out thriller

Clear Lake's volleyball team has a motto this season: Challenge or threat.
It had the challenge of stopping Algona's top hitting threat A'Lailiah Perry. The Lions were threatened by the Bulldogs staving off three match points in the fifth set Thursday night.
Clear Lake answered every challenge and every threat thrown its way. The end result was a five-set barnburner.
The Lions ended the match against Algona empathically with a loud Xada Johnson kill and seeing an attacking error go into the net as they pulled out a 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 21-15, 17-15 North Central Conference triumph on homecoming week at Clear Lake High School.
"We did have a talk about how we view each point," Clear Lake head coach Heather Johnson. "Are we challenged by those points or are we threatened by those points? We're not playing to the scoreboard, we're battling for every single point."
When Xada Johnson's kill slammed in, the Lions had their fifth match point of the night. Bulldogs freshman Ryan Haynes' attack went into the net on the next play and Clear Lake (8-10, 3-1 NCC) let out the loudest cheers of the night.
It snapped a four match skid, including a loss to the same Algona squad that beat them in three sets during Saturday's Forest City Tournament.
"We've always struggled to pull out that win," Xada Johnson said. "I really wanted to do everything I could to help my team win."
The third set is when Clear Lake began to assert its dominance from the serving line.
Its service rotation had Algona (7-16, 2-2) searching for answers. The Lions went on a 9-0 run to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 12-4 lead and they rode that all the way through for a 2-1 match lead.
They had just one error from their six servers that set and three aces.
"I feel like our serves this year has been really, really strong for the most part," Coach Johnson said. "I still want to get better."
It was a nip and tuck fourth set as neither side could generate a lead larger than three. Yet the Bulldogs had Perry, who notched a game high 29 kills, take over.
Tied at 20, Algona took the lead on service error then Perry notched three straight kills to give it set point and when Clear Lake's libero Jaden Ainley pushed the ball into the net, it sealed the fourth set for the Bulldogs and made it a race to 15.
"We just needed to bring our energy back," Lions setter Ashlyn Fread said. "We had the momentum, we just had to bring it all together."
Clear Lake bolted out to a 10-5 lead. Algona chipped it to 11-9 and the back and forth ensued from that point on.
Xada Johnson agreed this win was one that checked the box of mental strength.
"Our coach has done a really great job implementing drills to put us in those situations," she said. "I think tonight, we finally executed it."
The Lions took the first set after scoring six of the final seven points. Algona answered in the second set as Perry notched seven kills, including five of the last six points the Bulldogs scored.
Xada Johnson led Clear Lake with 16 kills while Hannah Blaha contributed 12 and Grace Meyer chipped in seven. Emily Theiss led the setting with 18 assists while Fread dished out 15.
"We definitely learned a lot about each other," Fread said. "We made mistakes, but we can learn from them and get better."
The Lions are hopeful this can push them towards a winning streak with regionals only a few weeks away. They will face NCC leading Humboldt and Forest City next week to close out their home slate.
"We've been on a home game winning streak and we've struggled at tournaments," Xada Johnson said. I think this win is going to propel us into a positive streak."
