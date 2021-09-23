Lions go the extra mile against Algona for second time in five days, pull out thriller

"We've always struggled to pull out that win," Xada Johnson said. "I really wanted to do everything I could to help my team win."

The third set is when Clear Lake began to assert its dominance from the serving line.

Its service rotation had Algona (7-16, 2-2) searching for answers. The Lions went on a 9-0 run to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 12-4 lead and they rode that all the way through for a 2-1 match lead.

They had just one error from their six servers that set and three aces.

"I feel like our serves this year has been really, really strong for the most part," Coach Johnson said. "I still want to get better."

It was a nip and tuck fourth set as neither side could generate a lead larger than three. Yet the Bulldogs had Perry, who notched a game high 29 kills, take over.

Tied at 20, Algona took the lead on service error then Perry notched three straight kills to give it set point and when Clear Lake's libero Jaden Ainley pushed the ball into the net, it sealed the fourth set for the Bulldogs and made it a race to 15.

"We just needed to bring our energy back," Lions setter Ashlyn Fread said. "We had the momentum, we just had to bring it all together."