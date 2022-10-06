Libero kill gives Rockford volleyball momentum, caries it to sweep over GHV

It wasn't supposed to be a point for Rockford on Thursday night.

The Warriors were trying to keep a rally alive and the third hit was off the hands of their freshman libero, Jaylah Schriever.

Over the net and drop.

Right into a gap of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's rotation to give Rockford a much needed boost.

"Typically when that happens, we really get riled up," senior outside hitter Camden Kuhlemeier said. "We have a fun time."

The Warriors didn't relinquish the momentum as they rallied to win the first set, dominated the second and coasted late in the third to post a 26-24, 25-11, 25-16 sweep over the Cardinals to spoil their senior night.

Winners of two straight, Rockford (13-9) closes the regular season against Belmond-Klemme for its own senior night before turning the attention to the Class 1A regional tournament.

Pairings are expected to be released on Friday.

"It only takes one little thing to change the momentum," Warriors head coach Makaela Hoffman said. "When things like that happen, you're like 'Wow.'"

It was a first set where GHV was in control on several occasions. It used an all-senior rotation to honor the eight seniors and had a pair of 5-0 runs to take leads of 9-6 and 18-13.

Schriever's kill was the kickstart of a 5-0 run by Rockford to tie the opener at 21.

"The last two weeks, we have come a long way," Hoffman said.

GHV scored the next two points, then a Hannah Hillman kill and Kuhlemeier ace put Rockford at match point. The Cardinals staved it off with a Maddie Barrett kill, but she fired her ensuing serve into the net for the Warriors second match point.

Hillman slammed down her fourth kill of the set to give Rockford the comeback win.

"It was really critical," Kuhlemeier said. "It is definitely communicating and we did that."

That was just the start.

Rockford scored seven of the first eight points in the second and raised its lead to as much as 17. Its blocking was vastly improved and Danika deBuhr had an eight-point run on the service line.

The Warriors tallied 11 aces to just three errors on the night. GHV, meanwhile, had double digit errors.

"Serving played a huge role, especially during crucial times," Cardinals head coach Merial Leavy said. "Hard night, hard loss. This is probably one of the weaker nights."

Down 7-5 in the third, Rockford went on a 9-4 run then scored three in a row to take control and finished the sweep off with seven of the final nine points of the match.

McKinnley Hoffman tallied 16 assists while Hillman and Kuhlemeier tied for the team lead with six kills and deBuhr chipped in five. Kuhlemeier and deBuhr each had a pair of blocks.

"(Blocking) is definitely the weakest part, but we're still (getting better)," Kuhlemeier said.

After four losses in a row, Coach Hoffman stated the last two matches have been some of the best volleyball the Warriors have played this season.

"If we just play our game, we know we can take care of business," she added. "Our pass serve game was nearly perfect."

Leavy didn't think returning to the usual rotations in the second set hindered GHV. She did admit the Cardinals came out flat in the second and also gave credit to Rockford's back row.

Gretta Gouge registered all four of her kills in the final set while Kenedee Frayne dished out nine assists.

"You can run (different rotations) a million times and get the same outcome," Leavy said.