Late runs push Western Dubuque past upstart Charles City in 4A regional final

EPWORTH, Iowa – New venue. Same familiar fall destination.

For the fourth consecutive season and sixth time overall, Western Dubuque has qualified for the state volleyball tournament, which will be held for the first time at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The Class 4A fifth-ranked and defending state champs broke open two tightly-contested opening sets with prolonged scoring runs, and steamrolled in the third en route to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-10 sweep of Charles City in a 4A Region 6 final at Western Dubuque High School on Tuesday.

“We were kind of written out at the beginning of the year, and a lot of our girls didn’t like that,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “They were ready to do something big this year. We always talk about how we’re gonna enjoy this, but we’re gonna go down there and win some games.”

Ava Ramler fronted the Bobcats with 16 kills, Ella Meyer provided 29 digs, Ava Demmer dished out 36 assists and Isabel Ernzen had four serving aces.

Much like Meyer acted as the spark plug in Western Dubuque's semifinal win over Webster City last week, Ramler played that role for the Bobcats on Tuesday. The junior outside hitter smashed five kills to jump start WD to a 7-2 lead in Set 1.

“I just wanted to kill the ball,” Ramler said. “I just wanted to show them what I had because last game I didn’t do so good, so I just wanted to show them what I had.”

Behind the precise serving of Meyer, the Bobcats (24-10) spawned a 9-0 run to take a 19-12 advantage in the opening set, before closing it out, 25-14.

“I just think that gets us in a rhythm when we go serve after serve,” Meyer said. “It’s important because we always seem to go on runs after my serve, and that seems to help.”

The Comets used a 6-0 run of their own to build a 12-8 advantage in Set 2, but two kills by Hailey Wulfekeuhle brought the Bobcats back even at 12-12.

Lansing, Ramler, and Franny Heiberger each contributed three kills apiece to spark an 8-0 run, before Lansing's big smash put the finishing touches on the second set.

“Coach always tells us (to play) point-for-point,” Heiberger said. “It’s gonna go back-and-forth for a little bit, but you just gotta be tough and stick out those points, and eventually we’ll pull ahead. “She made it really clear that we had to stay dominant tonight, and I think we did that pretty well.”

An early scoring run of six straight points put Western Dubuque on cruise control in the third, and another 7-0 run made it 19-8, as the Bobcats never allowed Charles City to find its footing.

Consecutive kills by Ramler and Lansing closed out a dominating final set before the Bobcat student section, clad in all black, charged the floor to celebrate another state berth.

“Coming into the season, we didn’t know what we had, but we really showed people we’re legit and we’re here to play, and it’s been a lot of fun seeing this team come together,” said Heiberger, a senior.

Charles City was attempting to make the state tournament for the first time since 2016 and closed its season with a resurgent 27-13 record after a 13-25 campaign a year ago.

“There were a couple runs where they scored too many points in a row,” Charles City coach Sue Hoefer said. “We needed to limit first or second ball side-outs, and we didn’t do a good job of that. There was no lack of effort out there. We just needed to limit the unearned points.

“We talked in the locker room about all the work they’ve put in to flip that season. Our seniors have set a foundation now. Six or seven years ago, this is kind of where volleyball in Charles City was before it dropped off the last few years. We’ve been working hard the last few years to get back to where it has been, and I feel like the girls are on track for that.”