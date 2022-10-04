Lake Mills volleyball storms back twice, triumphs over Forest City to win sixth conference title

There were no overhauled changes. There was no panic. There was no one overly worried.

Lake Mills' volleyball team was down 23-19 in the second set and 23-21 in the third. For a program used to claiming Top of Iowa West Conference titles, it had to earn this one.

"Not only did I feel a heart attack, I had all the symptoms," Bulldogs head coach Jim Boehmer said. "I was hot and cold, my heart was racing."

Somehow, someway, Lake Mills prevailed on Tuesday night.

It rallied to win the second set and triumphed in the third to claim its sixth conference title in the Top of Iowa Conference with a 25-12, 25-23, 27-25 victory over Forest City at Forest City High School.

"We came out stronger and more confident," senior Ellie Hanna said.

For the eighth time, or in other words the entirety of the TIC, the West division came down to Forest City versus Lake Mills. The Winnebago County rivals didn't disappoint.

Several rallies went back and forth. There was defensive highlights on both sides of the net. Stars shined brightest.

The Bulldogs (23-4, 8-0 TIC-West) made the sticking points late.

They scored the final six points in the second to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match. It started with a Forest City called for four hits, then transitioned into back-to-back kills from Hanna to give them set point.

A double hit called on the Indians was the set capper.

"We stayed focus the whole time," Hanna said. "Stay calm and take care of (business). One point at a time."

Strategy by both Boehmer and Lacy Jerome came to the forefront when both saved their timeouts until the crucial moments in the last two sets.

It was important for Boehmer to use them in a smart way.

"It was just talking about what we need to back to," he said. "Our game plan was good. Focus on what we talked about and we're a next point kind of team."

Lake Mills was up 17-12 in the third, seemingly on its way to a cruiser of a sweep. It was clicking on a 6-0 run to go up four then a mini 3-0 spurt to lead by six.

Forest City (15-9, 7-1) refused to go away quietly.

It went on a 7-1 run to take a one-point lead and eventually ballooned it to a two-point cushion. Once again, the Indians were two points away from taking a set.

"We learned a few things about our team in the last few weeks," Jerome said. "It would have been nicer to not go down in three, give ourselves a shot and see what happens."

And once again, the Bulldogs snatched victory.

They had three chances to finish off the match and did it on a hitting violation called against Forest City. Jalyn Hovenga kept the Indians alive with two kills to square the set at 24 and 25.

It couldn't stop a Lake Mills celebration. It marked back-to-back TIC-West titles for the program, the first time a member went back-to-back since 2016 and the first road win since that 2016 year.

All accomplished by Boehmer and the Bulldogs. They earned a piece of payback after they were swept in the title match two years ago in the same gymnasium.

"This is what we've been working for all year," their libero Taylor Vanek said. "We always want revenge."

Roughly 25 minutes after the match concluded, Jerome was still in shock at what transpired. She believed the Indians were going to keep playing at bare minimum four sets.

They just couldn't close the deal.

"Not the biggest game I've lost, but frustrating in the way we handled ourselves," Jerome said. "So what if they score and it is 23-20. We're freaking out because they scored one point. One error turns into two, three."

Hanna finished with a match-high 14 kills, nearly half of them in the opening set that the Bulldogs blitzed by with scoring six of the first seven points and never relinquishing the lead.

Their 6-foot-1 middle hitter also finished with two service aces.

"Even in warmups, I was like 'OK, going to bring it tonight,'" Hanna said. "Shut them down a little bit."

Karli Helgeson dished out 34 assists and Dottie Byars, Ella Stene and Finley Rogstad each recorded at least six kills. Natalie Brandenburg and Taylor Vanek posted double digit dig numbers.

"This was a team effort," Boehmer said.

Jaden Jerome led Forest City with 11 kills and 10 assists while Hovenga notched seven kills and 17 dimes. Colette Loges paced the back row with 14 digs and libero Emma Anderson chipped in 12.

"We're not going to define our whole season on this night," Coach Jerome said.