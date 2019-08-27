This season is a fresh start for Lake Mills volleyball, but the team is eager to get back to its old ways.
Last season was the first year since 2002 that the Bulldogs didn’t capture a Top of Iowa or North Iowa conference crown, and it left a bad taste for many of the players. Due to injuries and inexperience, the Bulldogs fell from 39-4 to 31-9 and ended the season with a three-set loss to Dike-New Hartford.
“We were very inexperienced,” head coach Jim Boehmer said “Throw injuries on top of that and Forest City was just better. We don’t have a lot of years like that, but you’re going to have years like that, where someone is just better than you.”
It was especially hard on the players, who felt that they were letting down those that had played before them, as the season snapped a streak of 15 straight years of conference championships.
“We want it bad,” senior Megan Groe said. “Letting down that many people is hard on us. We’re trying to get it back and start the tradition up again.”
Groe missed all of the 2018 season after tearing her ACL during summer workouts. On Friday, she smiled as she talked about getting back onto the court.
“You don’t realize how much you’ll miss it until you are out,” Groe said. “I have a lot more respect for everything, I have a lot more energy, and I try because I missed a whole year. It’s hard to sit out for a whole year.”
This year, the Bulldogs have no shortage of players to choose from. Boehmer says that he has around 35 girls trying out, and he estimates that the team runs about 20 deep for varsity, of which only 15 will get to dress on match days.
The Bulldogs also have some height to get excited about, with two freshmen that are 6-foot or taller, and a few players that are 5-foot, 10-inches.
“You can’t coach height,” Boehmer said. “You can only pray for it. Apparently I prayed enough for the past years, because we don’t usually have a lot of height in Lake Mills. When we get a 5-foot-10 girl, she’s a big girl for our program.”
While all of the youth shows great promise for the future, Boehmer is also excited about the return of his older players, like Groe and senior Jessa Gasteiger.
“We’re very optimistic,” Boehmer said. “Team camps went well this late summer. Preseason workouts have been going very well. Good energy, very competitive. We’re feeling pretty good. Just having that core group back from last year is a really good base to build upon.”
You have free articles remaining.
Boehmer has been impressed with the attitude and commitment of this season’s team. Recently, the seniors organized some team-building activities, where the players watched film and did class-room work before practice.
“I was amazed to see kids do that,” Boehmer said. "They organize it, they run it. On their own, they come in and put in extra time. I really like that, and I like that mentality.”
As for his expectations in 2019, Boehmer wants to get the squad back to the lofty heights the fans and players have become accustomed to, full of conference titles, regional finals and state tournament appearances.
“Every year we say that we want to compete for a conference championship,” Boehmer said. “We want to get into a regional final, because that allows us to compete for a state tournament berth. If we do those three things, because we’ve improved as the season went on, we’re going to feel good.”
Boehmer admits that he sometimes lacks patience and isn’t always the most “tactful” when coaching his players. He is a demanding coach, but he knows that ultimately he is in the business of helping his players grow as people.
“I always tell the girls, if 10 years from now, if all we’re doing is talking about how good our volleyball season was 10 years ago, I’m going to be really disappointed,” Boehmer said. “This is nothing more than a stepping stone to success in whatever else you do.
"You have to learn to push for success here. Once you learn how to do that here, you can apply it to everything else.”
But right now, winning is the priority. Lake Mills volleyball has banners to raise and history to make.
“I remind the girls of that tradition,” Boehmer said. “We talk about how we have to defend what girls years ago built. I love that mentality, that they feel that pride and that sense of responsibility. We’ve been practicing like there is a chip on our shoulder, and it’s good. We want to be hungry.”
The Bulldogs open their season on Thursday, with a match at West Hancock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.