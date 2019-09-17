Veteran Lake Mills volleyball coach Jim Boehmer knows what it takes to assemble a good volleyball team.
Entering the season, the 2019 edition of the Bulldogs had some key pieces in place, but they were going to be a work in progress.
After a 12-3 start that moved Lake Mills into the Class 2A ratings, Boehmer saw some of the growth that he thought would come in a 3-0 win at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday.
Set scores were 25-6, 25-11 and 25-16.
“Our serving is coming,” Boehmer said. “It wasn’t very good at the start of the year, but tonight we were very aggressive.”
The service game was the difference in a first set as Lake Mills went on a 24-4 run, a stretch that included a 13-0 run behind the serving of junior Kylie Greenfield.
A 10-0 run early in the second set helped spark the Bulldog offense, and from that point, senior setter Jessa Gasteiger largely took over.
“Jessa does a great job setting,” Boehmer said. “She tries to get all of the hitters involved.”
Entering the match, Gasteiger was 22nd in the state with 275 assists for an average of better than seven assists per game.
With the lopsided win, Boehmer thinks that the Bulldogs are just scratching the surface of their potential.
“The girls have to believe how good they can be,” Boehmer said. “They have to trust their training.”
Lake Mills (13-3) returns to the court on Saturday in a tournament at Forest City.
The Cardinals (3-7) travel to Eagle Grove on Tuesday.
