Lake Mills volleyball aims to stay successful after 33-win season

Jim Boehmer was blunt after Monday's Class 2A regional semifinal setback to ninth-ranked Osage.

"Welcome to 2A volleyball in the northeast part of the state," Lake Mills' head volleyball coach said. "This was a difficult regional. It is par for the course."

Indeed, the Bulldogs were put into one of the more difficult regionals in 2A. It featured the Green Devils, the state champs in 3A last fall, fifth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg, an upstart Central Springs team and a 19-win program in Starmont.

Boehmer compared the match against Osage as getting up a mountain. It wasn't the smooth side either.

The Bulldogs had their 33-win season come to a screeching end with a 3-0 loss to Osage on the road that ends the prep careers of five seniors, four of them starters and key rotation pieces.

"Volleyball is a game where you don't see many upsets, you just don't," Boehmer said. We knew that uphill battle and we needed some things to go our way."

He spoke highly of each senior. Setter Leah Moen will leave with more than 1,300 assists. Attackers Brooke Bergo and Kit Byars depart with high kill and block numbers. Defensive specialist Erica Jordan was early in the service rotation and provided another back row player. Annabella Jensen provided hitting depth and sparks of motivation off the bench.

As each player walked out of the locker room with eyes puffed and tears still noticeably showing, Boehmer was appreciative of the season in which they took on.

"They all had a role," Boehmer said. "They all filled their role and at times, each one of them made us better. For them to help us get that conference title, help us get that 30-win plateau."

Which made the loss – one of just five on the season – difficult to swallow.

"We all wanted to win. We lost some of our momentum that we gained in the second set," junior hitter Ellie Hanna said.

Lake Mills nearly won the second set after being down 1-0. It had two set points that Osage staved off then scored the last two to put the Bulldogs down a 2-0 hole.

And they never recovered after that.

"After all that energy and emotion, it is hard to find that again," Boehmer said. "You could just tell."

"We didn't have the energy," Hanna added.

While the year fell two wins short of a spot in the state tournament, the returning talent is far from bare.

Hanna and Ella Stene will anchor the attack after they each registered at least 200 kills. Finley Rogstad notched 85 kills and will provide a third hitter for Lake Mills.

Libero Taylor Vanek also is expected to return, along with another defensive specialist in Natalie Brandenburg. Two sophomores and a junior that played sparingly this season could see an increased role next fall.

"I believe we can come back pretty strongly," Hanna said.

Boehmer wants his group to continue to set high, but realistic goals. He stated that if all goal boxes are checked once the season concludes, then the goals weren't high enough or they won the state championship.

He doesn't want Lake Mills to be afraid of failure.

"They were high mountains to climb, but you want kids like that," Boehmer said. "It is going to fuel the girls coming back. I don't know how you can be disappointed and I know I'm not."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.