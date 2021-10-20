Lake Mills rolls through Central Springs to advance in regional play

Lake Mills head volleyball coach Jim Boehmer knew the Bulldogs' Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinal against Central Springs wasn't going to be easy.

Sure, the visiting Panthers had lost 12 matches during the season. But Boehmer knew how talented the team really was.

So when the Bulldogs earned a 3-0 win over Central Springs on Wednesday night in Lake Mills, he was more than happy with his team.

"I knew we would have our hands full," Boehmer said. "The first and third sets proved it. We were able to separate late enough that it made it difficult for them."

The first and third sets were where the Panthers gave Lake Mills a run for its money.

The Top of Iowa West conference champion Bulldogs got out to an 11-4 start in the first, but the Panthers cut into the lead midway through it. Eventually, Lake Mills earned the 25-19 win.

From start to finish, the Bulldogs (33-4) controlled the second set in a 25-10 win. The home team went on a 10-0 run in the middle of the contest to separate itself.

The Panthers (19-13) had Lake Mills on the ropes early in the third set, jumping out to an 8-2 lead. But a 13-1 run in the middle of the final set allowed the Bulldogs to re-take the lead and separate themselves again to win, 25-17.

"They're a good team, and they were better tonight," Central Springs head coach Maggie Pruin said.

Despite the loss, Pruin says the future of the program is bright. She says her young team made many good steps in the right direction throughout the season.

"I think it goes to show that we're not just a one-season wonder," Pruin said. "I think we've just got to keep improving, but it's great to see people take notice of that."

Junior Ellie Hanna led the Bulldogs with 13 kills and senior Brooke Bergo finished with eight. Senior Leah Moen had 18 assists.

The Bulldogs will play at 7 p.m. on Monday at Osage.

