 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lake Mills rolls through Central Springs to advance in regional play

Lake Mills head volleyball coach Jim Boehmer knew the Bulldogs' Class 2A, Region 6 quarterfinal against Central Springs wasn't going to be easy.

Sure, the visiting Panthers had lost 12 matches during the season. But Boehmer knew how talented the team really was.

So when the Bulldogs earned a 3-0 win over Central Springs on Wednesday night in Lake Mills, he was more than happy with his team.

LM vs. CS 1

Members of the Lake Mills volleyball team celebrate after a Central Springs timeout in the first set on Wednesday at Lake Mills.

"I knew we would have our hands full," Boehmer said. "The first and third sets proved it. We were able to separate late enough that it made it difficult for them."

The first and third sets were where the Panthers gave Lake Mills a run for its money.

The Top of Iowa West conference champion Bulldogs got out to an 11-4 start in the first, but the Panthers cut into the lead midway through it. Eventually, Lake Mills earned the 25-19 win.

LM vs. CS 3

Lake Mills senior Leah Moen sets the ball during the Class 2A, Region 6 match against Central Springs.

From start to finish, the Bulldogs (33-4) controlled the second set in a 25-10 win. The home team went on a 10-0 run in the middle of the contest to separate itself.

The Panthers (19-13) had Lake Mills on the ropes early in the third set, jumping out to an 8-2 lead. But a 13-1 run in the middle of the final set allowed the Bulldogs to re-take the lead and separate themselves again to win, 25-17.

People are also reading…

"They're a good team, and they were better tonight," Central Springs head coach Maggie Pruin said.

Despite the loss, Pruin says the future of the program is bright. She says her young team made many good steps in the right direction throughout the season.

LM vs. CS 2

Central Springs senior Macy Morud attempts to spike the ball in Wednesday's regional matchup at Lake Mills.

"I think it goes to show that we're not just a one-season wonder," Pruin said. "I think we've just got to keep improving, but it's great to see people take notice of that."

Junior Ellie Hanna led the Bulldogs with 13 kills and senior Brooke Bergo finished with eight. Senior Leah Moen had 18 assists.

The Bulldogs will play at 7 p.m. on Monday at Osage.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Recap: Ben Simmons drama

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News