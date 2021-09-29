Junior class getting impactful playing time for Mohawks

Ella Turk wasn't a setter until halfway through her sophomore year. Ellie Kotta didn't step foot on the court as a varsity player last season.

Those two, combined with starting libero Kylie Trappe, starting hitter Chloe Callanan and rotational piece Sara Christiansen, make up the nucleus of the junior class for Mason City that have stepped into the spotlight at times this season and delivered.

Turk has had to become the setter in the Mohawks' 5-1 offensive set this season with Breanna Lowe battling an ankle injury and Kotta has elevated herself as one of the go-to hitters in the Mohawks' 7-9 start to the season.

"Having such a close team has really helped," Kotta said. "We tell each other how to fix our mistakes. It has helped us grow together."

Everyone in that junior class has played volleyball together since they were kids. All of them have an understanding of their demeanor on the court plus their skill set.

Some of them had to get an early taste at how intense the varsity level is.

When Mason City had nearly two handfuls of starters out due to positive COVID-19 or from contact tracing before its regional opener against Decorah, depended on those sophomores to get on the court.

Talk about being thrown into the fire.

"That group made some good progress last season," Mohawks head coach Curt Klaashen said. "I felt like that was almost like a drive, extra reps building into this season."

Turk has had to experience springing into action multiple times this season.

Lowe rolled her ankle for the third time in the closing points of the first set on Tuesday against Waukee Northwest. She had to be helped off the court and had noticeable tears on the court and on the bench.

Turk came in and dished out 10 assists in the final two sets. She now has over 60 assists in 12 matches played.

"Saw she had good hands, she's a smart kid and like a little light went off," Klaashen said. "She's gained confidence and we knew that when you're running a 5-1, you better have someone that can step in.

"She's gotten more experience than what we expected."

There was a moment during a timeout in the second set Turk and Lowe were having a one-on-one conversation. Despite having her ankle on ice, Lowe was still giving Turk talking points.

It is a relationship that has evolved this season.

"She's stepped up and helped me out," Turk said. "If she sees something in the game, she'll tell me something real fast."

Klaashen called it like having "more coaches on the floor."

"We always think it is important for those upperclassmen to be role models," he added. "We want that communication in a positive way."

Kotta is a starter on her first year of varsity and has shown some flashes this season on the outside with over 50 kills and a hitting efficiency north of .100.

She and Callanan, who missed the match against the Wolves with a shoulder injury, have combined for triple digit kills this season.

Jada Williams, Aubree Hansen and Emma Rickers have been stalwarts for Mason City in terms of experience in the front row. Those three have been giving that knowledge to Kotta.

Which is something the 5-foot-6 hitter, who leaps well beyond her height, has appreciated. Kotta had four kills in the loss to Waukee Northwest.

"They've helped me learning how to communicate on the front line, where spots are open and how we can work together get our blocks up," Kotta said.

What Turk and Kotta have learned about this season, they plan on sharing the info with the current sophomores next fall and continuing the line of tradition from one class to the next.

Klaashen has seen that firsthand. The cupboard of talent is far from bare.

"Expectations are rising," he said. "We're disappointed we lost, went in expecting to win. Hasn't always been the case the last four years."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

