Jones ready to take over libero role for Forest City volleyball

Keevan Jones has been one of the best defensive players on Forest City's roster for a couple years now.

However, she was only used in specific defensive situations at the right back position in 2020, and didn't see as much playing time behind senior libero Ellie Caylor -- who had locked down the position for most of her varsity career.

With Caylor gone due to graduation, Jones is finally getting her chance to play full-time in the libero position in her senior year this fall.

"She's always done what she needed to do," Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome said. "It was nothing against her. It just wasn't her time yet. Now it is, and she's doing a great job."

In her own words, Jones says she went from playing just over half the game last season to the majority of the game this season.

Just how important of a role is the libero position at Forest City?

"I think it's huge," Jerome said. "We only get three touches and that first one has to be perfect."

Jerome says Jones has been training for the move to libero this season in each of the previous three seasons on the varsity roster.

She might not have known it, though.