Johnson duo aims to push Clear Lake volleyball program to new heights

The Johnson family plays a pivotal role in the success of the Clear Lake volleyball program.
Heather Johnson, in her second year leading the program, is the head coach of the Lions, while daughter Xada, a sophomore, leads the team with 66 kills through eight games.
Volleyball just runs in their blood.
"It is fun to share a passion with your kids, for sure," Heather said.
Heather was a two-time first team all-state selection during her high school years at Pella Christian High School in 1994 and 1995. She later went on to play at Drake University.
Although volleyball was what Heather excelled at, it wasn't always her daughter's favorite sport.
"At first I hated it," Xada said. "I always hated volleyball for some reason, and then I got to playing more and we had some success that I hadn't had in middle school. It just sparked my interest and love and passion for the sport."
Xada spent time in middle school playing on an AAU basketball team, which Heather was happy about. But Xada's recent choice to spend more time on the volleyball court has been exciting for Heather.
"Volleyball was my thing, but I never wanted to push my things on my kids," Heather said. "I had my time. I loved playing volleyball, which is the only reason I coach. So I never wanted to put that on her, but I'm not going to lie, I'm happy she chose it."
Both Heather and Xada say that they try not to let the fact that they're mother-daughter show during practice. To Xada, her mom is coach during competition.
But when practice is over and the two head home, the topic of volleyball is one thing that often comes up in conversations.
"At home, we can always just talk about volleyball and talk about more specific things at practice," Xada said. "She can tell me what I need to work on at practice, because she was there the whole time. In games, she pays attention to all players, but when we get home she can just talk to me one-on-one."
"But I don't want to come across as the coach's daughter," she added.
Heather echoed the same sentiment.
"I try not to treat her any differently," Heather said. "She does a really good job also at not treating me differently. But it is hard at times."
Heather is now in her second year as head coach of the Clear Lake volleyball team. After a 2020 season that saw the Lions finish with a 10-19 overall record, she hopes to improve her squad's win total this fall.
The Lions are off to a good start to achieve that goal. Clear Lake has won five of its first eight games, which is already half of last season's win total.
So far, Xada, the only sophomore on the roster, has played a major part in the early season success. So, too, has a talented group of juniors and seniors.
The Lions have started off 2-0 in North Central Conference play, including a 3-1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden at home on Tuesday night.
"They're a very competitive group as a whole," Heather said. "That shows on the court a lot. We can be scrappy. We might have a few errors, but we always fight and claw our way out of it."
With the Johnson family leading the way, the Lions are hopeful to earn their first winning season since 2012.
Clear Lake will travel for a triangular against Charles City and Mason City at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Charles City.
PHOTOS: Clear Lake volleyball vs Iowa Falls-Alden - 09-07-21
