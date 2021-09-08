Johnson duo aims to push Clear Lake volleyball program to new heights

Both Heather and Xada say that they try not to let the fact that they're mother-daughter show during practice. To Xada, her mom is coach during competition.

But when practice is over and the two head home, the topic of volleyball is one thing that often comes up in conversations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"At home, we can always just talk about volleyball and talk about more specific things at practice," Xada said. "She can tell me what I need to work on at practice, because she was there the whole time. In games, she pays attention to all players, but when we get home she can just talk to me one-on-one."

"But I don't want to come across as the coach's daughter," she added.

Heather echoed the same sentiment.

"I try not to treat her any differently," Heather said. "She does a really good job also at not treating me differently. But it is hard at times."

Heather is now in her second year as head coach of the Clear Lake volleyball team. After a 2020 season that saw the Lions finish with a 10-19 overall record, she hopes to improve her squad's win total this fall.

The Lions are off to a good start to achieve that goal. Clear Lake has won five of its first eight games, which is already half of last season's win total.