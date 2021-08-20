Jerome hopes to take Forest City volleyball back to state tournament

All three will look to lead the Indians through practices and games this fall.

"Obviously, a leadership role kind of comes with being a senior, but you can also step up to the challenge," Dillavou said. "It's something that I'm really excited to do. I feel like having a lot of younger girls this year, it will be a lot of fun to challenge them.

The challenge for Jerome will be finding a way to blend new faces with returners this fall. Luckily, the first few weeks of practice has gone well.

"We have some youth and some experience," Jerome said. "It's just been fun to watch them kind of come together. Because once the previous seniors leave, you just don't know exactly what the chemistry will be like. It's just been fun to watch them all start working together and start trusting each other."

One of the first goals the Indians want to check off their list this season is a second consecutive Top of Iowa West conference title. But in order to do that, Forest City will have to beat rival Lake Mills again.

The two teams have gone back-and-forth at the top of the conference standings over the years.