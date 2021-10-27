Jerome: Forest City volleyball played best volleyball in postseason

Forest City head volleyball coach Lacy Jerome truly believes that her team played its best volleyball of the season in the past three postseason matches.

The Indians earned wins over Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura before losing to Class 3A, No. 3 Sheldon, 3-1, on Tuesday night in the Region 2 final.

"We finally had all of our players playing their best on the same night for the entire postseason run," Jerome said. "I think that's something to really build on."

In the loss to Orabs, the Indians dropped a 25-12 loss in the first set, but bounced back with a 25-20 win in set two. Sheldon went on to win the next two sets, 25-15 and 25-16, respectively, to earn the 3-1 match win.

Jerome hopes that playing in big postseason matches this season can be important for the program going forward. Six of the squad's nine players that played in the regional final will return next season.

Four are sophomores. Two are freshmen.

"We've played in a couple of those bigger games," Jerome said. "Our sophomores got to experience that last year as freshmen and that helped us a ton last night. That wasn't our first time in a really big game."

But the Indians will be losing three key players to graduation. Those three seniors have left their mark on the program over the past few years.

Shae Dillavou and Keevan Jones have played since they were freshmen, and Regan Helgeson has made an impact in the past couple years as well. The trio helped the Indians win the Top of Iowa West conference title in their junior season.

"They've all been a part of a lot of good things in our program," Jerome said. "They just kind of developed into leaders. The way that they lead looks different for each of them, but it was great to see them play one of their best matches last night."

The Indians finished this season up with an overall record of 19-13 and a conference record of 7-1. Although the team's goal was a conference title when the season started, it can still take away plenty of lessons from 2021.

"The not good matches from this year," Jerome said. "I hope those just are things that we can talk about in the future and look back on."

"But I do believe we played our best volleyball this year in the postseason," Jerome continued. "And I think that's super important."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

