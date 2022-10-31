'It was maybe the time:' Lake Mills' Boehmer retiring from coaching after 31 years

He's coached for over three decades and he's made a few friends along the way.

And a message from one of them resonated with Jim Boehmer.

"There will never be the right class to go out with," Boehmer said. "There's always going to be the next group. I felt like I needed to make the decision at some point.

"This was not a good time, it wasn't a bad time, it was maybe the time."

After 31 years and over 1,300 wins over two sports at Lake Mills, Boehmer told his volleyball team late last week that he is retiring from coaching. He accumulated 950 career wins in volleyball and over 400 in softball.

He has been a fixture on the sidelines for the Bulldogs.

"It is a journey I never would have guessed I would have had," Boehmer said.

Boehmer will remain on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Board of Directors until Nov. 2023 and will keep his post as Activities Director at Lake Mills until after the 2023-24 year.

That infectious energy and passion he exuberated at the end of the Bulldogs bench will no longer be there when they serve up the 2023 season in 10 months.

"Just kind of thought of a gradual exit," Boehmer said. "I didn't want to leave being frustrated (or) tired of my job."

The journey Boehmer and his wife, Angie, to get to Lake Mills was a wild one.

A graduate of William Penn in 1991 and still student-teaching, Boehmer had an interview for a job at Lake Mills and it was conducted by its former Superintendent Dale Sorenson.

Boehmer didn't think he'd be returning.

"It went horrible," he said. "When I drove out of Lake Mills in the middle of April, I thought 'I don't know if I'll ever be in that town again.' My job first interview, chalk it up to experience. There will be other opportunities."

To his surprise, Sorensen called him for a second interview and asked if he wanted to bring someone with him. Jim and Angie were engaged at the time, so they went up to Lake Mills.

Boehmer was offered a job and he was appointed softball coach for that summer of '91 and was in the dugout for 17 years.

"I thought I was going to be a baseball, wrestling coach," Boehmer said.

Fall of '92 is when the volleyball job opened up. He was approached and took it plus Angie was his assistant. The plan was for him to be head coach until she completed her education degree, then she'd take over.

Sometimes, plans change.

Boehmer fell in love with it and Angie decided to run the Bulldogs middle school program while being the rock to their three sons Lincoln, Grant and Cael.

"Once I kind of get rolling in something, I get a little addicted to it; I was all-in," Boehmer said. "Once she got pregnant, we felt like the natural progression was that I would keep coaching and she would take on that next role.

"When our boys came around, she stepped up to take care of being mom and dad full-time and allowed me to continue what I wanted to pursue."

The success for Boehmer was endless.

He led Lake Mills to 17 regular season conference titles over the now defunct North Iowa Conference and the Top of Iowa Conference. Its program got to state four times, including three years in a row from 2010-12.

The Bulldogs were in the regional finals 15 times since 1997 and won at least 30 matches over nearly two decades in a row. It was at 17 straight before the 2020 COVID-shortened season, where they won 25 games.

Over the last two years, it was back up to 30.

"I loved the relationships that we were able to build with the kids," Boehmer said. "The people Angie and I travel with or go out to eat with, many of them are former students or players."

Two instances that happened over the final two matches this fall cemented the decision to retire from coaching on a personal level.

When Lake Mills won its Class 2A regional quarterfinal contest against Belmond-Klemme, it was the 950th win in Boehmer's coaching career. He was surprised afterwards with former teammates and coaches decked out in pink in a flash mob.

Then, after the Bulldogs setback to ninth-ranked Grundy Center in the semifinals, he was holding his new grandson and surrounded by his family.

"It felt it was the right decision just with everything happening with my family right now," Boehmer said.

He admitted it was very difficult to tell the team he was retiring. He kept his head down the entire time.

Boehmer got calls, texts from his players and moms of players that there were tears, but also of great appreciation for his tenure.

"It was a lot tougher than I anticipated," he said. "I think the girls certainly understood. The element of surprise was definitely gone."

Yet none of the wins or state tournament berths will be what Boehmer will miss the most.

Over the last two decades, he takes the team to Estherville at the Iowa Lakes campus for a team camp. It is five straight days of them living together, doing team-bonding activities and grilling out.

This fall, when the dust settled and everyone was going to bed, he took a walk.

"I just felt at that point, I don't know if I'll ever be back here in terms of a team camp role," Boehmer said.

He plans on remaining active in the game, mentioning doing other things that allows him to "not put your heart into it."

Still, will the itch come back?

"I am worried about it," Boehmer said. "For me, I don't think it will be real until next summer."

He wants to keep the new head coach in the Lake Mills family. His top two assistants, Brook Christianson and Hailey Borgmeyer, could be candidates to replace Boehmer.

He added he's in no rush to fill the opening once it is advertised.

Boehmer doesn't want to be remembered for the wins or the accolades he achieved in his coaching career. Rather, he wants to be remembered for the one aspect that was prevalent no matter the moment.

His passion for the game and his team.

"Set high expectations and be passionate about it; don't apologize for high expectations," Boehmer said. "For me, that was critical. We believe in ourselves and we expect that from ourselves. As long as you did your best, you're going to be successful."