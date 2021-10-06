'Iron sharpens iron': Osage volleyball using tough schedule to build for regional play

The Osage volleyball team isn't afraid of playing larger schools or ranked opponents.

In fact, the Green Devils welcome the challenge.

In an effort to prepare for regional play, where talented opponents surely await them, the Green Devils have played at a couple challenging tournaments throughout the season.

"Playing tough competition definitely exposes our weaknesses, and that's why we do it," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "We say that iron sharpens iron. That's the goal is to get better through those tough competitions. It's all practice until late October, when it really matters."

The defending Class 3A state champion Osage has taken its lumps so far during its first season in Class 2A this fall.

But not from conference foes. The Green Devils have rolled through the Top of Iowa East once again, including a 3-0 sweep of Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night -- which secured another conference title.

No, those lumps have come from other ranked opponents and larger schools. Just on Saturday, the Class 2A, No. 13 Green Devils lost three matches in a tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock.

All three were to ranked opponents.

But there's a reason why the Green Devils play those matches against tougher opponents. Tough losses against good opponents teaches the team more about itself than dominating wins against inferior competition ever could.

"You definitely want to face tough competition," Tabbert said. "That's been our schedule for a few years now. It's just a great opportunity to see teams from all over the state."

It hasn't just been losses, either. The Green Devils have earned big wins against some of those solid teams, like Class 4A Dowling Catholic and Class 2A, No. 7 Denver, earlier in the season.

Like Tabbert said, those matches are great learning moments.

"I think we've learned we need to start finishing games," junior Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "We're great at playing games and we're great at doing all this stuff, but when we get to 23, we need to finish. It's one of the things we're working on, for sure."

A benefit of these matches is that, once regional play starts in a couple weeks, the Green Devils will have be more relaxed in those big-game moments.

Because they've done it before.

"It just gives you more of a calm feeling knowing that you've been here before and you've been in that situation," senior Meredith Street said. "You've had to serve it in and make a good serve when it's game point. You've had to put the ball down when the game matters. All those situations are preparing us for the end of the season."

The Green Devils are gearing up for Oct. 18, which is the first round of regional play. Osage has high hopes to, once again, reach the state tournament.

"I'm so excited, but I also don't want time to go too fast," Street said. "A lot of mixed emotions right now. Wanting state to get here, but also not wanting to wish the time away, either."

Osage will play next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at NIACC in the Mason City tournament.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

