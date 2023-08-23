Class 4A No. 14 Charles City got its season off to a nice start, defeating 1A No. 9 Saint Ansgar and Waterloo Christian in a triangular on Tuesday at home.

The Comets edged the Regents in three sets (25-15, 22-25, 15-11) in their first match. Mya Rimrod paced the team with 10 kills and Keely Collins and Keely Anderegg each had eight. Anderegg also had 11 digs.

Emma Miller had seven kills and a team-high 17 digs.

Charles City swept the Saints in the second match, 25-14, 25-18. Collins had another eight kills in the second match, a team best. Anderegg had six kills. The Comets had four ace serves.

Ava Falk paced the Saints in the match with six kills. Lindsay Kruse had five and Amelia Porisch had four.

The Saints also swept Waterloo Christian (25-22, 25-18). Falk finished with nine kills while Kruse and Porisch had seven apiece. The team had six ace serves.

Riceville def. Northwood-Kensett 25-18, 25-13, 25-21: Tillotti Fair led the Wildcats with seven kills, three digs and three ace serves in the win. Camdyn Orth tacked on five kills, Samantha Wilberding had three blocks and Taylor McElroy 10 digs.

Dallas Center-Grimes Quad: Mason City lost to both Dallas Center-Grimes (21-10, 21-14) and Ballard (21-4, 21-7) to open the season.