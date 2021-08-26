Intact coaching staff a key for Comets' young core

"I have no idea," she said. "We could have multiple different lineups and multiple different times."

In the six total sets, there wasn't many extended periods of time where Charles City led. The only one was a run of unanswered double digit points in the second set against St. Ansgar.

The Comets scored the final six points in the opening set against Waterloo Christian to erase a 24-20 deficit and win 26-24. Despite dropping the second set, they rallied down 21-15 to tie it at 21 and 23.

Down 5-1 against St. Ansgar in the third set, Charles City scored six straight and didn't trail the rest of the way.

"There's a lot of competitiveness in this group," Hoefer said. "The girls got a lot of fight in them. You gotta love it when they don't roll over. They're not going to give up (points) easily."

The two wins was viewed as a good start for the Comets. After a 17-17 campaign last fall and an 8-4 mark in the NEIC, this group is needing to replace a bevy of talented seniors.

Fine by them.

"Coming out this strong is really good," Miller said. "We're going to build each other up."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.