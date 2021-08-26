Intact coaching staff a key for Comets' young core

A recipe for success is a coaching staff that doesn't get consistent turnover or brings back a familiar face. That's what Charles City's volleyball team has at its disposal this fall.
Sue Hoefer, who had taken some time off to watch her oldest daughter play collegiately, returned in 2020 as co-head coach with Andi Olson, but is back as full time head coach.
Olson, the former head coach at Osage, returns to the sideline as well. As is Brandy Anderson, the final assistant.
"It was good to get started and we're enjoying our time as a team," Hoefer said. "It will be fun."
It is a group that is incredibly young, yet gritty.
In the Comets' opening two matches, their rotation consisted of three total upperclassmen. They had one junior starter in Ava Ellis and one senior get playing time in Rachel Chambers.
So for those two, it is all about leadership.
"That's my number one job," Chambers said. "Having just the experience is needed. They're an open-minded group."
Having those same voices in the huddle certainly played a factor in the players' eyes after two three-set victories over Waterloo Christian and St. Ansgar.
"It is really good knowing we still have (Andi)," outside hitter Mya Rimrod said. "(Sue) gets to be closer with us."
Kaylee Anderson, a second team Northeast Iowa all-conference right side hitter, did not play in the season opening triangular. Neither did returning defensive specialist Hannah Lahner.
Ellis and sophomore Emma Miller were the lone two returning starters that saw court time on Tuesday.
"I feel like I can show them, being a freshman, you can be strong," Miller said. "Just be strong."
It opened the door for others to create an impact.
Rimrod had a total of 11 kills in the two matches. Fellow freshman Jadyn VanHorn, a middle, fired home a team-high seven kills against the Saints. Two sophomores in Claire Girkin and Keely Collins chipped in a total of eight and six kills, respectively.
Anderson is the only player listed at 5-foot-10. Every other hitter ranges from 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9.
Size can be deceiving.
"We have such a strong front row, we're going to do very (well) the first few weeks," Rimrod said. "We all want to win."
There are two setters that Hoefer is trotting out. Freshman Anya Ruzicka got the start in both matches and distributed 24 assists. Junior Morgan Maloy came off the bench and dished out 14.
Just don't ask Hoefer what the season-long plan is.
"I have no idea," she said. "We could have multiple different lineups and multiple different times."
In the six total sets, there wasn't many extended periods of time where Charles City led. The only one was a run of unanswered double digit points in the second set against St. Ansgar.
The Comets scored the final six points in the opening set against Waterloo Christian to erase a 24-20 deficit and win 26-24. Despite dropping the second set, they rallied down 21-15 to tie it at 21 and 23.
Down 5-1 against St. Ansgar in the third set, Charles City scored six straight and didn't trail the rest of the way.
"There's a lot of competitiveness in this group," Hoefer said. "The girls got a lot of fight in them. You gotta love it when they don't roll over. They're not going to give up (points) easily."
The two wins was viewed as a good start for the Comets. After a 17-17 campaign last fall and an 8-4 mark in the NEIC, this group is needing to replace a bevy of talented seniors.
Fine by them.
"Coming out this strong is really good," Miller said. "We're going to build each other up."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.