Indians vow to close out sets when 3A regionals start

Lacy Jerome described the attitude and atmosphere at practice on Wednesday as "tense" at first, then there was some positive energy.

Forest City's head volleyball coach wouldn't want it any other way.

"Uplifting," Jerome added. "We did a lot of fundamental work."

The Indians are attempting to pick up the pieces from their 3-0 setback to Lake Mills from Tuesday's Top of Iowa West Conference match that, once again, determined the conference champion.

They were victorious in their home gym in 2018 and 2020. They have not been able to solve the riddle that is Lake Mills High School.

With a packed crowd, it created a warm and steamy atmosphere. From the second set on, whenever there was a timeout, Forest City moved into the common area with some cool air.

"It was hot and it is a different environment to play in," Indians outside hitter Shae Dillavou said. "In practice, it is normally not like that."

For awhile, that environment wasn't something that fazed them.

Forest City jumped ahead 7-2 in the second set and then went on another 4-0 spurt to lead 13-8. Its offense was in system and it was able to capitalize on some Bulldog attacking errors.

Lake Mills rattled off two runs of at least five points to triumph in the second set.

Powered by three consecutive aces from Emma Anderson, the Indians had their largest lead of the match at 8-0 to open the third set.

Forest City led for the majority of that set. Until the score reached into the 20s, Lake Mills never cut its deficit to under three points.

Jerome knows one thing about facing Lake Mills.

"No lead against them is secure," she said. "They will do whatever it takes to close the gap and to win. I wasn't worried about what had happened the previous set, I was just hoping we would find a way to finish."

Her instincts were right.

The Bulldogs put together one final run to close out the sweep and leave Forest City wondering about the mistakes it made when the final two sets got tight.

"We wanted to survive and advance to that next game," Dillavou said. "It sucks. We lost our momentum and we never got it back."

Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer gave plenty of credit to his Winnebago County rivals.

"We felt like Forest City was going to be technically sound," Boehmer said. "For portions of every set, that worked for them."

In about two weeks, the Indians will open Class 3A regional play. They are using what transpired earlier in the week as motivation and a reminder that no lead is safe.

Who they'll face is undetermined right now. Yet whoever they do square off against, Jerome is confident they'll respond.

"If anything, if we learn something, it is probably fine if it propels us," she said. "I expect it will be motivating. I'm looking forward to seeing the pairings."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

