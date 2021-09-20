Hovenga's net presence pushes Forest City to conference sweep

Tied at 20, Hovenga and Dillavou came through.

The duo blocked her attack to make it 22-20 then Hovenga got her hands up on a solo block to give the Indians set point. After a pair of self-inflicted errors, Hovenga ended the set with one of her five kills.

She also had six blocks while Dillavou finished with four.

"It really got us going knowing we had a big wall at the net," Hovenga said.

Jerome was far from surprised afterwards.

"That's kind of what we've been looking for from her," she said. "To set and to swing, sometimes is hard to do. We're asking her to play a lot of roles, that's what we want out of her."

The first set was a dominant one by Forest City. Coming off a 4-1 record at its home tournament, it jumped out to an 8-1 lead then once North Union (10-7, 3-1) closed the deficit to two, the Indians had a 5-0 run and never looked back.

"A Saturday tournament kind of wore us down a little bit and that had a little bit effect," Dillavou said.

"I maybe thought it was going to be closer," Jerome added.