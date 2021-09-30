Hillman, Kruse close block to push St. Ansgar past Nashua-Plainfield

Adrianna Kruse is at least 6-foot. Madison Hillman is 6-foot-2.

Naturally, those two would be the ones to come up with a block that either is a turning point or deliver the final blow and end the match.

It hasn't always been that way for St. Ansgar's two tallest players.

"A lot of people want us up there," Kruse said. "Usually she gets the ball or I get the ball."

So when the Saints faced match point in the fourth set, it just so happened to be the moment that Kruse and Hillman finally closed on the block for the first time all season.

Nashua-Plainfield's final attack caromed off Hillman first, then spun towards and off Kruse's hands then on the other side of the net to power St. Ansgar to a 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 26-24 Top of Iowa East victory on Thursday night at home.

"There's a little less pressure to make plays in your own gym," Saints head coach Tyler Johnson said. "A lot of other teams have been setting the ball further outside, so we have a tendency to float. It could be such a growth of learning experience; they now understand what it feels like to close."

The win puts the Saints (14-9, 6-1 TOI-East) in solo second and pushed their winning streak to eight matches.

This one had all sorts of twists and turns. Except for the fourth set.

It was the most back and forth of the night. St. Ansgar had the largest lead at four points then the Huskies (9-12, 5-2) crawled back into it and tied the set up at 15, 17, 19, 23 and 24.

Kruse notched one of her team high eight kills to give the Saints match point. Then the closeout block, which Kruse said is the first time those two have closed on it all season, ended it.

Kruse had five blocks.

"We always knew anything was possible," she said. "We've been putting things back together."

St. Ansgar burned both of its first set timeouts after Nashua-Plainfield went on a 10-0 run to erase a 16-6 deficit and then the first point after the timeout, the Huskies took the lead.

"We needed the break," Johnson said. "We moved some people in the serve receive, just to try and give them a different look."

The Saints rallied with nine of the final 12 points to win the opener. They proceeded to storm ahead 8-0 in the second and never trailed to get on the verge of a sweep.

"Just keep fighting," Kruse said.

Human error was the highlight of set No. 3.

There was constant change from the scoreboard operator during the early portion of the set. The Huskies or Saints did not know what the correct score was.

After about two minutes, the officials decided upon a St. Ansgar 9-8 lead. The Huskies woke up at that moment.

They used a 7-3 spurt to take a controlling 15-11 lead and they didn't let the Saints get closer than two points on their way to extending the match into the fourth.

"We got jumbled by that," Kruse said.

Minnis and Jaci Woods each contributed seven kills while senior setter Emma Hicken dished out 20 assists. St. Ansgar libero Kennedy Schwiesow paced the back row with 22 digs and Woods chipped in 13.

After a 2-3 showing at the Forest City tournament when all five matches went into the third set, the Saints have pulled it together at the right time with a week until the regional brackets are potentially released.

They are starting to feel good about themselves.

"It showed it doesn't have to a perfect bump, set, spike," Johnson said. "We know that when we're in system and we can get our quick sets going, that opens everything up. We feel like we can be a pretty dangerous team when we are in system."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.