Claudia Aschenbrenner is ready to take her game to the next level. The Osage volleyball player will continue her athletic and academic careers at Drake University in the fall.

Aschenbrenner is going to sign with the Bulldogs this week. She’ll join the school’s volleyball team as a walk-on.

“You know, it’s been a crazy process,” Aschenbrenner said. “I’ve been able to talk to colleges since June 2020, I think. So, it’s been a weird process of visiting schools, and talking to different coaches, and just trying to find the best fit for me. Then, Drake kind of came into the equation and the conversation. It was just a perfect fit. I visited and loved the coaches.”

Aschenbrenner was principally recruited by Hali Hillegas — an assistant coach at Drake. Hillegas and Aschenbrenner met through CIA Volleyball — a junior club program in Iowa.

Hillegas used to play for CIA, and Aschenbrenner has been with the program since she was 11 years old. Aschenbrenner said she was first approached by Hillegas and Drake during the 2022-23 basketball season.

Drake was the most accomplished school recruiting Aschenbrenner. The Bulldogs finished the 2022 regular season in second place in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. Drake posted 30-8 overall and 16-2 conference records.

Lindenwood University — a Division I school in St. Charles, Missouri — made a push for Aschenbrenner too. The Lions compete in the Ohio Valley Conference and went 12-17 overall and 8-10 in league play last season.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, which competes at the Division III level, also wanted Aschenbrenner. The Eagles were 13-17 overall and 1-6 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

Aschenbrenner, however, made it clear that she didn’t just commit to Drake because it has a solid volleyball program.

“Yeah, it’s really high level volleyball,” Aschenbrenner said. “It’s really high level academics. It’s really, really good academics. I’ve always said that I’m going to school to get a degree. So, I always wanted to go somewhere where the academics were high and to the caliber that I wanted them to be at. So, you know, Drake is obviously in Iowa and a little bit closer to home.”

In the coming weeks, Drake's coaching staff is supposed to send Aschenbrenner workout plans that will help her prepare for Division I competition. Aschenbrenner said she will likely be a defensive specialist during her first year with the Bulldogs.

Aschenbrenner was a middle hitter for the first three years of her high school career. She was moved to outside hitter ahead of her senior season.

Aschenbrenner said she was hoping to make the move outside during her last season as a Green Devil. Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert granted Aschenbrenner's wish.

“Obviously, Claudia did an amazing job for us in the middle here in the first three years of her career,” Tabbert said. “She may be a little undersized. You hate saying that, but for a DI player to hit middle, they want taller kids. So, moving her out to one of the pins, that’s what we needed this year for our team. That’s probably what’s best for her in the long run.”

Tabbert’s decision to move Aschenbrenner outside paid off. She racked up a team-high 334 kills. Aschenbrenner also amassed 41 blocks in 2022.

Aschenbrenner’s previous high for kills in a season was 246. She did, however, put her defensive prowess on display when she played middle for Osage. Aschenbrenner averaged 46 blocks a year when she was competing at middle hitter.

Aschenbrenner was a four-year starter at Osage. As a freshman, she beat out a senior for a starting spot at middle hitter.

Tabbert said he took notice of Aschenbrenner’s ability when she was playing middle school games. When she was old enough to join Osage’s varsity team, she quickly made her presence felt.

“She just made an immediate impact on our team right away,” Tabbert said. “It’s huge for a freshman to be a starter, especially playing down at state. For four years of her career, we made it down to state every time.”

The Green Devils won a state title at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids during Aschenbrenner’s sophomore season. Before the 2020 state tournament, she dyed her hair pink.

In the ensuing two years, Aschenbrenner made a tradition out of Osage’s trips to state. She dyed her hair pink for each of the last three state tournaments she played in.

“Sophomore year, I was like, ‘I’m dyeing my head pink, like this is happening. I am going to have pink hair,’” Aschenbrenner said. “Then, we won state. Then, I was like, ‘Well, now I have to do it every year.’”

Aschenbrenner played her final match in an Osage volleyball uniform on Nov. 1. The Green Devils fell to the Assumption Knights in the state quarterfinals.

Aschenbrenner still leaves Osage having left her mark on the program. Her stats demonstrate her on-court impact on the program. Numbers don’t, however, show what Aschenbrenner’s leadership did for the Green Devils.

“Claudia’s always kind of been a leader,” Tabbert said. “She wants to make everybody else around her better. She holds herself accountable and she holds the team accountable too ... She’s an intense competitor but also one of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet. She’s been that leader throughout her career, absolutely every year.

“Seeing her graduate, underclassmen will kinda take on some bigger roles. This year was a huge role for her, kinda being that team leader. But she’s always kinda been in that role as well.”

Aschenbrenner will officially sign with Drake at 3:15 p.m. on Monday at Osage High School. The NCAA volleyball season begins in August, though the Bulldogs have yet to publicly release their 2023 schedule.