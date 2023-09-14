The IGHSAU released a new edition of volleyball rankings on Thursday, and a few area teams were included.
IGHSAU VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS
Class 1A: 1. Ankeny Christian, 2. North Tama, 3. Holy Trinity, 4. Edgewood-Colesburg, 5. Boyden-Hull, 6. BCLUW, 7. Stanton, 8. AGWSR, 9. Don Bosco, 10. River Valley, 11. Remsen St. Mary's, 12. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 13. Saint Ansgar, 14. Griswold, 15. Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Class 2A: 1. Dike-New Hartford, 2. Hinton, 3. Grundy Center, 4. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 5. Denver, 6. Treynor, 7. South Hardin, 8. Carroll Kemper, 9. Ridge View, 10. West Brulington, 11. Wapsie Valley, 12. Wilton, 13. Iowa City Regina, 14. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 15. Aplington-Parkersburg.
Class 3A: 1. Western Christian, 2. Mount Vernon, 3. Des Moines Christian, 4. Union, 5. Davenport Assumption, 6. Cherokee, 7. New Hampton, 8. Solon, 9. Center Point-Urbana, 10. Mid Prairie, 11. Dubuque Wahlert, 12. West Delaware, 13. Osage, 14. West Liberty, 15. Roland-Story.
People are also reading…
Class 4A: 1. Clear Creek-Amana, 2. Indianola, 3. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, 4. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5. North Scott, 6. Norwalk, 7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 8. Marion, 9. Ballard, 10. Sioux City Heelan, 11. Dallas Center-Grimes, 12. Bondurant-Farrar, 13. North Polk, 14. Knoxville, 15. Charles City.
Class 5A: 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Ankeny Centennial, 3. Ankeny, 4. Waukee Northwest, 5. Johnston, 6. Cedar Falls, 7. Pleasant Valley, 8. West Des Moines Valley, 9. Sioux City East, 10. Iowa City Liberty, 11. Linn-Mar, 12. Dubuque Senior, 13. Muscatine, 14. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 15. Waukee.