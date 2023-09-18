FOREST CITY — Forest City volleyball came into this season with some expectations after returning a majority of last season's team that went 20-12.

So far, so good for the Indians, who went 6-0 at their own tournament on Saturday.

Between some small injuries and other things, coach Lacy Jerome said she has been impressed with the season so far. After the undefeated tournament, Forest City is 13-3.

"I'm where we are at as far as wins and losses," she said. "There are just some little things that we need to be better at. But overall, we are finding a way to win."

On Saturday, Jalyn Hovenga led the team with 44 kills between the six matches. Bethany Warren had 32. Those two have the most kills on the team this season while Jaden Jerome battles an ankle injury.

Even with two setters, Lacy said she has liked how diverse the offense has been this season.

"We have some offensive options and we knew that and I think that's starting to stand out," she said. "We are just trying to mix the ball up and not be super readable. ... What has probably stood out to me is our versatility."

Depth has been key for the Indians so far. Lacy said no two sets had the same lineup a week ago and now they are starting to find more consistency.

Hovering around as one of the top 15 teams in Class 3A, the state tournament is within reach and is a goal for the team. But at the midway point of the season, some improvements need to be made to compete for a bid.

"We are a long way from that and we have to do a lot of things better," Lacy said. "We seem to be better at the little things. I'm picky, but we are getting there. But in three weeks, we need to be a lot better in a lot of areas."

Lake Mills heating up: The Bulldogs finished 4-1 in the tournament after riding a nine-match winning streak. The lone loss was a competitive three-setter against Central Springs.

After losing a number of key pieces from last season's squad that won 30 matches, coach Brook Christianson said she has liked how this team has grown into its own.

"Their cohesiveness, their teamwork, their camaraderie that they have on the court has definitely exceeded my expectations so far," she said. "I think that can only help your team as the season goes on."

One of the keys for the Lake Mills' great start to the season (now 16-4) has been its offense.

Dottie Byars leads the team with just over four kills a set but others like Bailey Dagestad and Avery Eastvold have started to find a groove. Jolie Rice and Tenley Kesler have been great setters too.

Christianson said the coaches have been working with different lineups and seem to have found a rotation that works.

"We have revamped our lineup a lot," she said. "We are not afraid to make changes, to put people in who are hot and are hitting well. The people that we put in step up and play."

With how well the team has played of late, Christianson said she expects Lake Mills to pop up in the top 15 of the IGHSAU rankings in the next few weeks, especially if they can win a few more matches against great opponents.

"I don't see why we cant (be in the rankings)," she said. "There are days and nights that we play really, really well. I don't see why we can't get into the rankings and I think that is a goal (the team) should have."

Central Springs looking to make run: The Panthers also finished 4-1 after the win over Lake Mills to end the day. They opened the tournament with a close loss to Saint Ansgar.

It's been a season of ups and downs for Central Springs, particularly without its top hitter and all-conference player Kaci Crum. The junior has missed not played yet this season with an injury.

But, according to coach Nicci McDonough, this seems to be the time that the Panthers can make a run.

"We are just really glad that we all pulled together and the girls seem to be on the same page emotionally," McDonough said. "A lot of them have put in the time playing together, so they have a lot of chemistry and hopefully we can continue."

Crum, who is expected to return in the next week, along with setter Azaria McDonough lead a budding core that is improving.

In Crum's absence, Aubrey Hoeft, Quinn Smith and Paige Prazak have all played well offensively. But it's been the defense that has stepped up at the net and in the back row.

Nicci said the players have done a nice job of finding their roles and sustaining success in the early part of the season.

"I think they are getting mentally tougher and we totally shifted the lineup today," Nicci said. "I give them a lot of credit. They have rolled with it and it worked really well."

Tough schedule prepares Saint Ansgar for second half: The Saints started the season in the Class 1A rankings and have stayed in them with a 10-6 start to the season.

The record does not pop off the page, but some of the losses have come to other ranked schools like New Hampton, Osage and Charles City.

Coach Tyler Johnson said that has made the team ready to pick up a few more wins in the next few weeks.

"We always have that run through the gauntlet at the beginning of the season and we have learned a lot about rotations we want to be in and such," he said. "Hopefully by this point of the year, we are hitting our stride a little bit more."

The Saints team is very young this season, but boosted by experienced seniors Aspen Falk and Kinsey Anderson.

He said those two have been great leaders so far.

"They are kids that you don't get attitude out of, you don't get negativitiy, any of that," Johnson said. "That is really important when mixing in some of the younger kids."

Now with a few weeks to work out the kinks, the offense is rolling. Falk has been stellar at setter again this season and Lindsay Kruse has stepped up as the top hitter.

Sophie Urbatsch, Ava Falk and Ameilia Porisch have also been key pieces to that.

"We knew we had a solid team and had a good mix of older kids and youth and trying to get those two things to gel," Johnson said. "We struggled to connect our quick sets and stuff early, but I feel like with all the reps in practice and games, things are starting to come together a little bit better."