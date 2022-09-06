High School Volleyball: Clear Lake gets aggressive in sweep of Hampton-Dumont-CAL

CLEAR LAKE -- In the game of volleyball errors are inevitable.

A hitter may attack long, hit a glancing blow into the net or the opposing team has her attack timed perfectly for a block.

Clear Lake volleyball coach Heather Johnson can live with errors. What she can't live with is her players playing timid.

Tuesday, Johnson got exactly what she wanted as the Lions attacked the ball and that aggressiveness led to Lions winning their home opener, 25-15, 25-18 25-13, over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

"We talked about attacking the ball and getting as many attacks as we can. I thought we did that really well tonight," Heather Johnson said. "We try not to send free balls over, play to win and attacking, attacking and attacking.

"Play to win. Don't play scared."

Out of the gates, the Lions (6-2) play could be considered timid. The Bulldogs (0-8) jumped out to a quick lead, 4-1. But then as if somebody flipped a switch, Clear Lake came to life.

The Lions scored the next seven points and gradually pulled away in the first game. Game two was tight early, before another long, 6-0, scoring run for Clear Lake created separation. H-D-Cal clawed briefly back into the the game pulling within 11-7, but another decisive run stretched the lead out to 18-9.

Game three was all Lions as the Bulldogs couldn't find a breakthrough.

"We have been working on not being scared to make mistakes, aggressive mistakes" junior outside hitter Xada Johnson said. "I think we executed that tonight. I think it showed we have been working on that.

"I'm really happy we got the sweep. We started off slow every set tonight, but we battled back. I'm really proud of how we played tonight."

Xada Johnson led the Lions with 10 kills.

Coach Johnson agreed with Xada that the Lions pay at times was uneven, but overall it was a great effort."

"For the most part well, but there were times we lost focus and sometimes that is hard when you are up, to stay focused and dialed in," Heather Johnson said. "We have been serving well this year, but tonight we didn't which again is a lack of focus. Our serve receive could be tightened up, too."

The Lions are next in action Thursday when they will host Charles City and Mason City in a triangular beginning at 6:30 p.m.

"Charles City is up this year so that will be a good challenge, and every time we play Mason City it is close, a battle."