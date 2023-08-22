The high school volleyball season ramps up this week and the talent is scattered across the area. Here are three teams and six athletes North Iowa volleyball fans should watch for.

TEAMS TO WATCH

Osage (2022 record 29-7): The Green Devils caught fire at the end of last season, winning 12 matches in a row to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament. They also won the Top of Iowa West title.

The Green Devils have plenty of talent returning, but the voids left by Top of Iowa Conference first-team standouts Claudia Aschenbrenner and Sydney Muller. Aschenbrenner led the team in kills with 334 and Muller racked up 708 assists as Osage's setter.

Key pieces return though for the Green Devils to make another run in the postseason. Jenna Scharper and Jacey Johnston were both great front-row players last season, combining for 312 kills — both with hitting percentages over .330 — and 107 blocks.

The back row defense will need improvements, but Osage is in a great position to have success with Scharper, Johnston and senior Taylor Klobassa.

Forest City (20-12): Inconsistency was the fall for the Indians last season as they had winning streaks of five and six matches but dropped four in a row twice. Forest City is another year older, as it returns four players that started all 32 matches last season.

The do-it-all duo of Jaden Jerome and Jalyn Hovenga highlight the returning class, as they teamed up for an efficient 594 kills, 452 assists, 465 digs, 80 ace serves and 48 blocks.

Bethany Warren was a very consistent middle last season with 173 kills and her 52 blocks were sixth-best in the conference. Libero Emma Anderson was second in the TIC with 357 digs too.

After finishing second in the Top of Iowa West last season, look for the Indians to compete for the title with one of the best offenses in the conference.

Charles City (27-13): Last season, the Comets came one win from the state tournament after a 14-win improvement. This season, with multiple key players returning, could come another jump.

Five players that played in 100 sets for Charles City return this season, paced by 2022 kill leaders Mya Rimrod and Keely Collins — 383 kills between them. Jadyn Van Horn, who also is back, had 158 too.

Defense will be key for the Comets again this season. Van Horn was fifth in the Northeast Iowa Conference with 60 blocks last season and Collins had 55. Rimrod also had a team-high 255 digs with 48 ace serves.

Operating a 6-2 offense last season, Charles City returns Anya Ruzicka, who had 420 assists. That was fifth-best in the conference. She also had 173 digs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aspen Falk, Saint Ansgar: Falk was one of the best setters in the conference last season, finishing fifth with 583 assists to earn All-TIC honors. Her 65 ace serves were the top mark in the conference too. Falk will have a few new faces surrounding her this fall but look for her to lead a competitive Saints group.

Azaria McDonough, Central Springs: As a sophomore last year, McDonough led the TIC in assists at the setter position with 721. She also had 60 kills with a .518 hitting percentage. McDonough has already been an All-TIC first-team selection twice and with a great complement of hitters back, she could take another big leap.

Taylor Vanek, Lake Mills: The libero for a 30-win team last season, Vanek was an all-conference first-team selection after leading the Bulldogs with 244 digs. She was also one of the best players from the service line in the Top of Iowa Conference too, finishing third with 58 ace serves.

Kinsey Anderson, Saint Ansgar: Another standout libero last season, Anderson led the team with 335 digs and also had 36 ace serves. She earned first-team all-conference honors after having the third-most digs in the TIC. Anderson anchors

Kaci Crum, Central Springs: As a sophomore last season, Crum broke out. Her 261 kills were third-best in the conference with a .326 hitting percentage, also second-best. She was a big presence at the net on defense too, coming up with 53 blocks to lead the Panthers.

Aubryee Showalter, Hampton-Dumont-CAL: Showalter was a third-team All-North Central Conference selection last season after racking up 196 kills, 263 digs and 23 blocks as a sophomore. She is looking to help the Bulldogs improve this season.