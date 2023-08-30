Osage volleyball's Jenna Scharper had a big night Tuesday, posting 21 kills and 16 digs to lead the Green Devils over Central Springs 17-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16 in Osage.

The Osage offense had a big night behind Scharper with 50 kills in the four sets. Addison Marcks had a double-double 10 kills and 11 digs too. Jacey Johnston had six of the team's seven blocks and Leah Hauge had a match-best 27 digs.

Paige Prazak led Central Springs with 14 kills and 14 digs while Azaria McDonough had 30 assists and 15 digs too. The Panthers had 89 digs as a team.

Mason City 3, Des Moines East 0: The Riverhawks picked up their first three-set sweep of the season (25-19, 25-10, 25-17) behind strong serving and eight kills from Megan Tobin. The team combined for nine ace serves, paced by Addie Dannen with four. Aubri Graven had four blocks and Allison Brandt 11 digs in the win too.

Lake Mills 3, Belmond-Klemme 2: Dottie Byars led the Bulldogs come-from-behind victory (25-19, 21-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-5) with 31 kills on 72 swings, 10 digs and three ace serves. Bailey Dagestad tacked on another 12 kills while Taylor Vanek had 23 digs. Jolie Rice had 53 assists.

Forest City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: Jayln Hovenga stuffed the stat sheet to help the Indians to a 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 sweep. She had eight kills, 15 digs, three blocks and seven ace serves. Colette Loges and Bethany Warren led the match with nine kills apiece and Warren also had three blocks.

Rockford 3, West Fork 1: The Warriors defense came up with the win (25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-15) with 13 blocks on an off night from the offense. Hannah Hillman had seven and Ava Koenigsfeld. Rockford also had 18 ace serves, six of them from Jaylah Schriever. Hillman led the team with four kills.

SWIMMING

Mason City Double Dual: The Riverhawks came away with a wins over Des Moines Roosevelt (104-64) and Ankeny (42-0) on Tuesday night at home.