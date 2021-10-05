Grit, strong net play pushes Lake Mills to conference title

Lake Mills didn't panic. It didn't succumb to the heat in its home gym. It didn't let a deficit get the best of it.

"We felt a sense of urgency," Bulldogs setter Leah Moen said. "We like to keep clam."

Down 8-0 in the third set Tuesday night, Lake Mills clawed back into it with a better serve receive, a maintained level of powerful net play and a couple aces down the stretch.

The end result was their fifth Top of Iowa West Conference title in the last seven years as the Bulldogs pulled off a 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 triumph over Forest City.

"I'm a 9-1-1 call away from a heart attack," Lake Mills head coach Jim Boehmer said. "There are times when you have to have a little bit of that grit; dig down deep. No one should be fooled by the scores. This was far from a blowout."

It marked a bit of revenge for the Bulldogs (24-4, 8-0 TOI-West) after they were swept at Forest City last fall in the conference championship match. They weren't allowing a repeat.

"It was really important for us," Moen said. "We had a great opportunity. We haven't lost in this gym for many years."

Yet the Indians (16-9, 7-1) had other ideas.

Emma Anderson recorded three straight aces to power them to their largest lead of the match at 8-0. The momentum started to shift when libero Keevan Jones dug out an attack that landed for a kill and a block gave them the first two points.

"We wanted to score whenever we could and it didn't matter what set," Forest City outside hitter Shae Dillavou said. "We wanted to survive and advance."

Boehmer called it "youthful ignorance" that kept everyone on the Lake Mills sideline positive despite not scoring a point yet.

"They always feel like 'We got this, we're going to be fine,'" he said. "Something about being an adolescent. I said 'Right now, I just want momentum.'"

The Bulldogs kept it within reaching distance, never letting the lead get larger than six. They went on two separate 3-0 spurt, the last one brought them to within one.

Indians sophomore Sophia Holland notched the last of her four kills for a 21-19 lead. Two straight errors tied the match at 21 then Lake Mills junior Finley Rogstad stepped to the service line.

The junior fired back-to-back aces to give the Bulldogs their largest lead of the set then a double hit by Forest City put them at match point.

"She's a great server," Moen said. "We trust her a lot."

Middle hitter Kit Byars recorded the last of her match-high seven blocks to close the sweep and ignite a celebration.

Byars also had eight kills and hit .571.

"We were placing it in the right spot, we were getting our blocks up," Byars said. "We have grit. We fight for everything."

Forest City let something similar happen in the second set.

It went up 5-2 in the early portion then seemed to take control up 13-8 in the midway part. The Bulldogs rallied with four straight to close the gap to 13-12 then tied the set at 14, 16 and 18 before scoring eight of the final 11 points to lead 2-0.

"It was hot and it is a different environment to play in," Dillavou said. "We lost our momentum and we never really had it back."

Lake Mills controlled the first set. Four different players notched two kills and Ella Stene had two of her five blocks in the set as it never trailed after taking a 5-4 lead.

Brooke Bergo and Ellie Hanna paced the Bulldogs with nine kills apiece while Byars chipped in eight. Moen distributed 24 assists; libero Taylor Vanek posted 13 digs and Bergo recorded 11.

Lake Mills was 70-of-73 from the service line.

"We wanted this, we needed this and we got it," Byars said.

Jaden Jerome finished with nine assists and six kills. Jalyn Hovenga dished out a team-high 10 assists while she and Dillavou each finished with five kills.

"We weren't as aggressive right off the bat and that's what hurt us," Dillavou said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

