Green Devils still believe they are among best of 2A bunch

"We learned we're right there with some of the best teams in the state," Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. "Definitely proud of how the girls played."

The final scores only tell a piece of the story.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Osage ran its way through Class 3A last fall en route to the state title, it would be a rare occurrence to see it drop back-to-back sets, let alone matches.

Still, for the returners, Saturday was just what they needed.

"They exposed that we need to hustle after every single play," Francis said. "We haven't seen, since the beginning of the season, hard serves like Waverly and Dike had."

There were good moments against the Go-Hawks and Wolverines. When WSR cruised in the first set, the Green Devils responded empathically with a dominating second set in which the offense was clicking.

"We got a little shell-shocked," Tabbert said. "That second set, the girls knew we could compete with them and we did. It is important to have tough matches like that. Girls needed a challenge."

Dike raced out to a nine-point lead in the opening set and seemed to be in total control. Osage didn't wilt under the pressure.