Green Devils reloading again, attempting to keep state tournament streak alive

Bryan Tabbert couldn't help himself.

He's already seen one set of preseason rankings be released. More are likely to be coming with competition slated to start on Monday. Back to that first batch of rankings, he glanced at it carefully.

And he couldn't stop smiling. The twist: Osage wasn't on it.

"We want to reload again, that's something you got to do as a program," the Green Devils head coach said.

There was very little optimism from the outside Osage would be able to navigate a loaded Class 2A last fall and return to the state tournament following the departures of three first team all-state players.

It did.

Now, it needs to replace both of the outside hitters and its setter once again. So, is this the year the Green Devils return to earth?

In their eyes, probably not.

"Throughout the preseason, going from first day of open gym to just now, we look like a totally different team," senior Claudia Aschenbrenner said. "It is good pressure to be under."

Osage's current streak of six straight state tournament appearances and the last five getting to the semifinals is on the line once again as it will reload its rotation for the second straight season.

Sound familiar?

The theme of its season last year was reload, not rebuild. That will follow suit in 2022.

"We're always going to be having major people graduate," senior hitter Samie Brandau said. "That will be a constant for our program, but that's not a bad thing."

The Green Devils needed to pull some magic against fifth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg in the regional final. They rallied down double digits in the fourth set and claimed a five-set thriller.

In the quarterfinals at state, they swept second-seeded Wilton in dominating. fashion.

"We saw some intense competition at camps we went to and we more than held our own," Tabbert said. "The results we had this summer has me pretty excited about the fall."

Gone are all-conference and current Division I players in Meredith Street (at UNI) and Kaebre Sullivan (at Georgia State for beach). Those graduations have led to a shift for Osage.

After three years of occupying the middle, Aschenbrenner will transition to the outside.

"It is definitely an adjustment," she said. "My middle footwork and middle IQ is going to be a little different from the outside, but using that to my advantage."

She has been one of the most efficient hitters during her prep career. She has been comfortably over 40 percent efficiency in her sophomore and junior campaigns.

Aschenbrenner was named to the 2A all-tournament team last year.

"I love this team, I love the energy in this gym," Aschenbrenner said. "I want to keep building it up and never take anything for granted."

When dissecting what possible rotations look like, Tabbert made the decision to move his best hitter outside. That move will open a spot in the middle, which could be occupied by Jenna Scharper or incoming freshman Jacey Johnston.

Brandau is a favorite for the other outside position. There's depth alongside those three with juniors Taylor Klobassa, Rylie Tabbert and sophomore Lilly Hegland also could be in the mix.

"We got a lot of hitters that can play a lot of different spots," Coach Tabbert said. "We got a couple battles going at our pin hitters."

Sydney Muller will be the setter that runs the 5-1. She was the scout team setter last fall and was a rotational piece in the back row with 136 digs.

Now, she'll aim to continue the tradition Osage has at developing all-conference and all-state type setters.

"Getting in there taking reps on the other side of the court, pretty similar situation (as Addy Grimm)," Coach Tabbert said.

The back row will be led by Upper Iowa commit Jaden Francis. The libero recorded 287 digs and was one of five servers that had a percentage above 90 percent.

Some of the scrappiness will need to be replaced, but there's an internal confidence it won't be a problem.

"I'll have some opportunities to show what I have and work on it more," Brandau said. "We still have people here who are good."

Osage is once again back up in Class 3A this fall, the same classification it won its first and still only state title in. It won't be viewed as distinct favorites this time around.

Mount Vernon, Davenport Assumption, Des Moines Christian and West Liberty have those state title contender labels this season.

"All of us know what 3A looks like," Aschenbrenner said. "Being able to see those teams again, and compete against them, will be fun. All of us are hungry for wins and to prove ourselves."

The Green Devils went to a couple team camps this summer and got a first-hand glimpse at some of the upper echelon teams in the state. They still view themselves in that category.

Still, they know they have to continue to prove that day in and day out.

"There's a lot of people who have put in a lot of work and a lot of hours into volleyball and I think that will really show this season," Brandau said. "There's some hidden talents."