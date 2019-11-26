With the beginning of the winter sports season upon us, it is time to look back at the best of fall.
The North Iowa volleyball season ended with Osage’s loss in the state semifinals to Western Christian. Regardless, many athletes put up fantastic numbers this season. Here is the 2019 Globe Gazette All-Area volleyball team.
Danielle Johnson, junior, Osage
Johnson was the Green Devils' and the area’s leading scorer this season with 456 kills. Her 4.22 kills per set average was also tops among area players. Johnson was named to the 2A NE All-District Team, was a Class 2A First Team All-State selection, the Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team, and was also named the Class 2A Player of the Year.
Paige Kisely, junior, Osage
Kisley was a dominant offensive force for the Green Devils, finishing the season with 426 kills, a 3.94 kills per set average, and an impressive 72 aces, tied for 11th best in the state. For her efforts, Kisley was named a Class 2A NE All-District player, a Top of Iowa First Team All-Conference, a Class 2A First Team All-Stater.
Ellie Bobinet, junior, Osage
In her first season as the Green Devils’ starting setter, Bobinet became one the state’s biggest talents. She finished the season with a program record 1,189 assists, good for second in the state, with an Iowa-best 11.22 assists per set. Bobinet was a Class 2A NE All-District selection, a Top of Iowa West All Conference, as well as a Class 2A Second Team All-State player.
Jessa Gasteiger, senior, Lake Mills
The Bulldogs fiery setter had an outstanding season, leading the team with 778 assists, for an average of 7.63 assists per set. She also had a team-high 249 digs on the season, on her way to a Class 2A NE All-District nod, and a Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team selection.
Kylie Greenfield, junior, Lake Mills
Greenfield led the Bulldogs with 363 kills this year, and also finished with 59 aces. Greenfield paced the Bulldogs on offense, helping to lead the team to its 17th Top of Iowa West Crown in the past 18 years. Greenfield was named a Class 2A NE All-District selection, and a Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team player. Greenfield and Gasteiger were also named conference Co-Players of the Year.
Brooklyn Hackbart, junior, St. Ansgar
The Saints’ junior finished eighth in the state with 79 aces on the season, 31 more than any other Saints' player. Her serving prowess helped the Saints to a 17-10 record on the season. Hackbart was named to the Class 2A North Central All- District Team, and the Top of Iowa First Team All-Conference Team.
Molly McCauley, junior, Algona
The Bulldogs’ junior led the team in kills with 321 kills, for an average of 3.53 per set, fifth-best in the area. Her kills total was 19 more than any other Bulldogs’ player. She was named to the Class 3A Central All-District Team.
Abbey Holmes, senior, Algona
You have free articles remaining.
Holmes was a force in multiple ways for Algona in 2019. She finished with a team-high 366 digs, for an average of 4.21 digs per set. Holmes also finished second on the team with 302 kills. For her efforts, Holmes was named to the Class 3A Central All-District Team.
Maddie Meister, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
Meister was named to the Class 1A North Central All-District Team, after leading the Golden Bears with 485 digs on the season, tops in the area, and 17th-most in the state. Her average of 5.39 digs per set ranked 14th-best in Iowa. Meister was also named to the Top of Iowa West First Team.
Katie Noonan, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
Noonan helped to power the Golden Bears offense this season, finishing with a team-high 269 kills this season, along with 268 digs, and was named to the Class 1A North Central All-District Team, as well as the Top of Iowa West First Team. The Golden Bears finished with a 19-12 record behind a strong senior class.
Sydney Eiklenborg, Junior, North Butler
The junior Bearcat led the squad with 252 kills on the season, and acted as the spark behind 25-10 North Butler's offense. Eiklenborg was named a Class 1A North Central All-District Player, and a Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team player.
Brooklyn Hackbart, Junior, St. Ansgar
The St. Ansgar junior had 172 kills on the season, second most on the team, but shined with a team-high 247 digs. Hackbart averaged 2.84 digs per set, and finished with 23 blocks. She was named the to Class 1A North Central All-District Team, and the Top of Iowa West First Team.
Grace Tobin, Senior, Mason City
Mason City's senior leader finished with a team-high 308 kills with an average of 3.62 kills per set, in addition to 49 aces. Her offensive firepower was a big part of the Mohawks' three-win improvement to 10-22 on the season. Tobin was named to the CIML All-Conference Second Team.
Emma Hovenga, Senior, Forest City
Hovenga finished the season with 664 assists, good for an average of 7.72 per set. She also had 175 digs. Her setting ability helped power Forest City to a 20-13 record. Hovenga was named a Top of Iowa West All-Conference First Team Selection.
Team of the Year: Osage
The Green Devils were the last remaining team area team, making it all the way to the state semifinals, where they fell to Western Christian in three sets. The Green Devils began the season with a 21-1 record, en-route to finishing the season 37-7. The Green Devils won the Top of Iowa East crown, and beat Emmetsburg to take the Class 2A, Region 2 championship.
Coach of the Year: Bryan Tabbert, Osage
In his first season as head coach, Tabbert brought a new and positive energy to the program. Tabbert served as an assistant coach for the program for the past two seasons, before taking the helm this past year. His players give Tabbert and his calm demeanor on the sideline plenty of credit for getting the team to its championship level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.