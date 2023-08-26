Charles City's defense throttled Decorah, resulting in a 2-0 shutout at Charles City High on Aug. 26 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.
Last season, Charles City and Decorah faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Charles City High School.
