Resolve: Waverly-Sr tops off Eldridge North Scott 3-1

Eldridge North Scott cut in front fast, but Waverly-Sr bounced aside that challenge and collected a 3-1 victory in Iowa girls volleyball action on November 3.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.