No mas: New Hampton clobbers Charles City 3-1

New Hampton rolled past Charles City for a comfortable 3-1 victory during this Iowa girls high school volleyball game. .
In recent action on August 28, Charles City faced off against Iowa Falls-Alden and New Hampton took on Mason City on August 26 at Mason City High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.