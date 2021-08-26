 Skip to main content
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon deals goose eggs to Center Point CPU in verdict 2-0
Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon deals goose eggs to Center Point CPU in verdict 2-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on Thursday as it blanked Center Point CPU 2-0 at Center Point Cpu on August 26 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

