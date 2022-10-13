Halt: Charles City refuses to yield to Decorah 2-0

A suffocating defense helped Charles City handle Decorah 2-0 for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on October 13.
Last season, Decorah and Charles City faced off on October 21, 2021 at Decorah High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 4, Charles City faced off against Decorah and Charles City took on Decorah on October 4 at Charles City High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.