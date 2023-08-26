The Charles City defense stifles Decorah 2-0

Charles City's defense throttled Decorah, resulting in a 2-0 shutout at Charles City High on Aug. 26 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

Last season, Charles City and Decorah faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Charles City High School.

Charles City shuts out Riceville 2-0

Charles City sent Riceville home scoreless in a 2-0 decision during this Iowa girls high school volleyball game.

Decorah's convoy passes Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2-1

Decorah grabbed a 2-1 victory at the expense of Hampton-Dumont-CAL in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on Aug. 26.

