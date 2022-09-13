Eldridge North Scott deals goose eggs to Davenport West in fine defensive showing 3-0

No worries, Eldridge North Scott's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Davenport West at Davenport West High on September 13 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

