Eldridge North Scott baffles Bondurant-Farrar 3-0

Eldridge North Scott sent Bondurant-Farrar home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision in Iowa girls volleyball action on October 31.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Bondurant-Farrar squared off with November 1, 2021 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
