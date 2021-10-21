 Skip to main content
Decorah blankets Charles City with suffocating defensive effort 3-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Decorah on Thursday as it blanked Charles City 3-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on October 21.

In recent action on October 14, Decorah faced off against Charles City and Charles City took on New Hampton on October 14 at New Hampton High School. For a full recap, click here.

