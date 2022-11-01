 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption engineers impressive victory over Osage 3-1

Davenport Assumption showed it had the juice to douse Osage in a sets barrage during a 3-1 win at Osage High on November 1 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

Recently on October 25, Osage squared off with Dubuque Wahlert in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

