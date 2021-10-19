Charles City designs winning blueprint on Mason City 3-2

Charles City grabbed a 3-2 victory at the expense of Mason City during this Iowa girls high school volleyball game.
Recently on October 14 , Charles City squared up on New Hampton in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.