Cedar Rapids Xavier flexes defensive muscle to keep Epworth Western Dubuque off the scoreboard 3-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense throttled Epworth Western Dubuque, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Iowa girls volleyball on November 2.

In recent action on October 25, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Charles City and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Waverly-Sr on October 20 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

